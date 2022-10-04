Read full article on original website
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many unique cloud formations across our planet, but one that stands out is a Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud. Kelvin-Helmholtz waves are “vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions.” These waves can appear as clouds that look like breaking ocean waves or braided patterns. These clouds typically occur at altitudes above 16,500 ft.
Urban Bourbon half marathon back for 12th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 13.1 miles that was capped off with a bourbon celebration once they cross the finish line. The Urban Bourbon half marathon rolled through downtown Louisville Saturday. The race lasts more than an hour for the fastest runners that are hoping that’s smoother than the bourbon.
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
New path gives safer access to Joe Creason Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders have cut the ribbon to a new walking path and bridge that will mean easier access for some residents to reach one of Louisville Metro’s parks. It’s called the Peace Path and is located at the east end of Nightingale Road and on...
Late Zoneton fire chiefs to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud. Updated: 5 hours ago. Prosecutors say the money used to purchase the buildings was traced back to fraud in Minnesota.
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to KFC Yum Center
Former Louisville Cardinal, NFL player Eric Wood on what drives his philanthropy. ”Serving others gives you fulfillment in life, and trying to make an impact on others gives you fulfillment and hope that far surpasses anything else as far as longevity,” Wood said. Animal Care Society presents dogs up...
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews battled a vacant house fire in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they...
Racing Louisville fans start planning their next course of action
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC has lost its first sponsor after a sexual misconduct investigation involving one of their former coaches and now the fans are reacting too. Sherman-Williams announced Friday that they are suspending their partnership with Racing Louisville after an investigation into sexual misconduct in the...
Louisville Coin Club hosts 62nd annual coin show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 62nd annual coin show is underway in Louisville. Hosted by the Louisville & Kentucky State Numismatics Association, the show is held from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn located in the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive. The three-day show is open...
Wild Eggs hosts ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, Indiana. The new location will is at 223 West 5th Street. Wild Eggs officially opened its doors on Oct. 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking location. Between the growth in...
Biscuit Belly closes Iroquois Park area location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Biscuit Belly has permanently closed their Iroquois Park area location. The announcement was made on Thursday on the Biscuit Belly: Louisville - Colonial Gardens Facebook page. The post states that the store has struggled with lingering effects of the pandemic, dramatic increase in food and costs...
Spring Street Bar & Grill reopens after closing in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beloved bar has reopened its doors Thursday for the first time since shutting down due to the pandemic. Spring Street Bar located on South Spring Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood is back open for business. According to the owners, the process did take some...
Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors at Norton Children’s hospital say they have seen an increase in flu cases already. They’ve admitted four patients with flu, compared to none this time last year. Dr. Kristina Bryant from Norton Children’s is urging families to make sure children six months to...
TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program is helping build relationships between youth and the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD, the Police Activities League hosts events that combine both officers and youth’s interest. Some of those activities include fishing, cooking, boxing, basketball, archery and more. The program...
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public School worker passed away while on the job Wednesday night. According to statement released by the superintendent Dr. Bacon, Michele Richarson passed away Wednesday night while on duty at Overdale Elementary School. Richarson worked at both Hebron Middle School and most recently...
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story published in The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said it was doubtful Nickerson’s Ava Jones plays basketball again. Ava was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking this summer in Louisville.
Jefferson County voter registration blitz going on now through Oct. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is hosting a voter registration blitz ahead of the November general election. Individuals who have never voted before, have had a change of address or want to change their political party can fill out a registration card and put it in the secure collection box at the Motor Vehicle Branches before 4 p.m. on October 11, which is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election.
