LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many unique cloud formations across our planet, but one that stands out is a Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud. Kelvin-Helmholtz waves are “vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions.” These waves can appear as clouds that look like breaking ocean waves or braided patterns. These clouds typically occur at altitudes above 16,500 ft.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO