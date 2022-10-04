Sam Hill has posted on social media that he fractured and dislocated his shoulder while practicing for the DH race at Crankworx Cairns. It was meant to be one of Sam's first big downhill races in quite a while, and he says he was feeling good on the bike in earlier practice laps before his big crash. Following the incident, Sam had to be put to sleep to pop his shoulder back in after the dislocation. He also has a fracture in the joint, although he is awaiting more scans and could possibly have to visit a surgeon to get it fixed.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO