Pinkbike.com
Video: Brittany Gustafson & Jaime Hill Shred the Whistler Bike Park in 'Follow My Line'
Britt and Jamie shreddin', lappin' and having a good time in the latest No Ordinary Life episode. They prove there's nothing better than a combination of riding and joking around with your mates. Now 'FML' has a whole new meaning. Video by Nick Waygood (@nickwaygoodcreative) // Photography by Brendan McLennon...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Aaron Gwin Analyzes His Wild 2017 Wet Weather Run from Mont-Sainte-Anne
Ride along for one of the wildest races of my career and hear the backstory behind the 2017 MSA rain run.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Crankworx Cairns DH Course Preview with Kye A'Hern
It's race day at Crankworx Cairns and the track is still a classic and down right fast in one half and corners, corners, corners in the upper section. Jump on board with Kye A'Hern as he takes you for a lap of the course during his seeding run. A small mistake in the rock garden ended up putting him into 6th for seeding. Time to clean it up and go full gas for finals in his home country!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Cairns 2022
Nicholi Rogatkin took gold with a score of 94.75, securing his first Slopestyle win since 2018! Erik Fedko steezed his way into 2nd & @Max Fredriksson is back on the podium for the first time since 2016! Unreal. — Red Bull.
Pinkbike.com
Last Call for the Summit Bike Park
Last call, last chair, closing day; call what it you want, we've got one more weekend. Summit Bike Park's lifts will spin for the final time in '22 this Sunday, October 9. It's one more chance to ride SoCal's premier lift-accessed trail system. The colors are starting to pop a bit and Oktoberfest is going down in the village. Add it all up and it should make for a great weekend in Big Bear.
Pinkbike.com
Last Chance to Enter to Win A Custom Yeti SB150 & Support the Sam Schneider Legacy
The Sam Schneider Legacy benefitting CureSearch for Children's Cancer. Sam Schneider entered the halls of Yeti Cycles at 18 years old, eager to work in the bike industry and improve his riding skills. His coworkers (and their dogs) became like family--some were father figures that guided his decision-making, and others were like older siblings that taught him the ways of the world.
Pinkbike.com
Sam Hill Injures his Shoulder at Crankworx Cairns 2022
Sam Hill has posted on social media that he fractured and dislocated his shoulder while practicing for the DH race at Crankworx Cairns. It was meant to be one of Sam's first big downhill races in quite a while, and he says he was feeling good on the bike in earlier practice laps before his big crash. Following the incident, Sam had to be put to sleep to pop his shoulder back in after the dislocation. He also has a fracture in the joint, although he is awaiting more scans and could possibly have to visit a surgeon to get it fixed.
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Dirt Surfing in Peru with Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Peroots - The Peruvian Dream'
It's been a few years since we planned a trip to South America. I wanted to take my bike to a different place, get out of the routine and explore, since I think that's the definition of our sport. Honestly, I haven't seen many riders exploring and discovering new terrain. Almost all big mountain MTB videos have been filmed in the same location in Utah for years, so I wanted to get off the beaten track and explore the world with my freeride bike.
Pinkbike.com
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2022 Venue
In just two weeks, the first rider will drop in at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage on Friday, October 21st. For this 16th edition of the big-mountain freeride competition, 18 of the best freeride athletes will travel from across the globe to Virgin, Utah. Now, we have confirmation that the...
Pinkbike.com
Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Cairns 2022
Crankworx heads to Cairns, Australia for the first time with a stacked list of riders and a packed schedule. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more. Downhill Women's Gold. Downhill Men's Gold. Kye A'Hern Downhill course preview. Speed & Style Women's Gold. Speed...
