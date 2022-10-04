ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great

Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
Mountain Journal

Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint

Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Ballot measure offers chance to save Bitterroot’s open space

County Commissioner Dan Huls is intimately acquainted with the history of the Open Lands Program in Ravalli County. In 1999 Huls was operating his family’s dairy farm in Corvallis, and was also serving as president of the county planning board. The commissioners wanted help with agriculture issues – they’d been receiving complaints about some of the agricultural practices, such as smoke when farmers burned their irrigation ditches in the spring, spotlights at night during calving season, etc. They needed help in responding, according to Huls.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners move health code forward

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 health code moves forward after Thursday’s hearing with the Missoula County commissioners. “I want to acknowledge, you know, what the regulations are that are in the code. So we have an administrative section, we have regulation one, which is our wastewater treatment and disposal systems or septic systems,” said Shannon Therriault, environmental health director.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Montana Talks

Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commissioner Joe Lamson resigns

A longtime Montana Districting and Apportionment Commissioner has resigned ahead of the final push to draw new legislative districts. A former Superintendent of Public Instruction will fill the seat. Seventy-two year old Democrat Joe Lamson cites personal health reasons and his age in deciding to step down. Lamson first began...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana elected officials react to Biden's marijuana pardons

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's elected leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon. Biden wants to wipe away federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, which will affect thousands of people. He's also calling on governors across the county to do the same for state-level offenses but says...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT

