October 6, 2022
The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival will take place October 7-15. The event has grown over the past 16 years to be one of Stevensville’s signature festivals which, along with Western Heritage […]
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
American Liberal and Democrat Running in Deep Red Ravalli County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - John Schneeberger, a self-described ‘American Liberal and Democrat’ is running for Montana Senate District 43 in traditionally Republican Ravalli County. Schneeberger spent the nine o’clock hour on the KGVO Talk Back show asserting that elections in the U.S. are under attack. “I...
Info sought on Anaconda bar burglary
The Midway Bar in Anaconda was reportedly burglarized Monday morning and local law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
BNSF Takeover One Step Closer as MRL Engineers Ratify Implementation Agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link engineers approved an implementation agreement with BNSF Railway last week, paving the way for BNSF Railway’s planned takeover of the regional railroad as early as 2023. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it was ending its lease of the former Northern Pacific...
Scarecrow Festival – bigger and better than ever
The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival will take place October 7-15. The event has grown over the past 16 years to be one of Stevensville’s signature festivals which, along with Western Heritage Days in June and the Creamery Picnic in August, bring thousands of visitors to Stevensville to experience its small-town charm.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
