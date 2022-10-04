ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

bitterrootstar.com

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival will take place October 7-15. The event has grown over the past 16 years to be one of Stevensville's signature festivals which, along with Western Heritage […]

STEVENSVILLE, MT
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
HELENA, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week

Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
MONTANA STATE
Politics
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Scarecrow Festival – bigger and better than ever

The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival will take place October 7-15. The event has grown over the past 16 years to be one of Stevensville’s signature festivals which, along with Western Heritage Days in June and the Creamery Picnic in August, bring thousands of visitors to Stevensville to experience its small-town charm.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
MISSOULA, MT

