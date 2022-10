Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, city leaders and Colorado hockey stars from multiple levels of competition, recently unveiled a 10-foot-high commemorative hockey puck to kick off Denver's integrated marketing campaign, Hockey Capital USA. The symbolic puck, which features the names of all 88 players from Denver's four 2022 championship teams – Colorado Avalanche, University of Denver (DU) Pioneers, Denver East Hockey and Pee-Wee Jr. Avs – is an integral piece of the citywide marketing campaign to commemorate the championship year in Colorado hockey history.

