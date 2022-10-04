ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Great Fall Weekend on the Way

Cool high pressure will build south into Arkansas through the weekend bringing wonderful Autumn weather. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs in the 70s. Return flow commences Monday with highs warming into the 80s to around 90° through mid week. A cold front will bring a decent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

‘Stranger Things’-themed Halloween display causing controversy in Illinois

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — A family in Plainfield, Illinois, is causing a bit of controversy with their “Stranger Things”-themed Halloween display. The decorations, which mimic a scene from the popular Netflix series, include a body resembling that of Max Mayfield, a character from the show, floating above their home’s driveway.
PLAINFIELD, IL
KARK

Collared bear, deer OK to harvest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
ARKANSAS STATE
