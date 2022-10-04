Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Great Fall Weekend on the Way
Cool high pressure will build south into Arkansas through the weekend bringing wonderful Autumn weather. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs in the 70s. Return flow commences Monday with highs warming into the 80s to around 90° through mid week. A cold front will bring a decent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday.
KARK
‘Stranger Things’-themed Halloween display causing controversy in Illinois
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — A family in Plainfield, Illinois, is causing a bit of controversy with their “Stranger Things”-themed Halloween display. The decorations, which mimic a scene from the popular Netflix series, include a body resembling that of Max Mayfield, a character from the show, floating above their home’s driveway.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
KARK
Collared bear, deer OK to harvest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & hot this afternoon; it will start to cool off tomorrow
After reaching the 80s well before Noon, it will keep warming to 90° in Little Rock this afternoon. A cool front is coming through tomorrow. Temperatures will start to cool off in time for the weekend. There will be no rain with this front, but rain does look possible next Thursday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front moving through today will take temperatures down to seasonal normals this weekend
It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More sunshine Friday, but not quite as warm
FRIDAY MORNING: We start our Friday with mostly clear skies and slightly milder temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s. But with a passing cold front, temperatures only reach the upper 70s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will still be warmer than average into the afternoon. But we won’t be as...
