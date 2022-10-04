While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO