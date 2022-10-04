Read full article on original website
Jobs Report Spooks the Stock Market
Typically, a report revealing a substantial increase in new jobs would be welcome. However, that is not necessarily the case in today’s hyperinflation environment. Despite the Fed’s attempts to slow economic expansion, unemployment remains at near a half-century low. On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP revealed the United States...
Amazon’s Holiday Hiring Plans Are Bittersweet
While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.
Nike’s Overstock Causes Shares to Plummet
Nike closed out its most recent fiscal quarter last week, reporting lower profits and sky-high inventory levels, causing a 13% loss to company shareholders last Friday. While the stock has seen some signs of recovery, share value may struggle as the company moves to offload its excess inventory. Inventory is...
‘Murder Your Thirst,’ Liquid Death Valued at $700 Million
Canned water company Liquid Death just passed a $700 million valuation after a new funding round on Monday. Liquid Death began as a startup in 2019 and has seen massive growth in the last few years. Board member Peter Pham has even suggested that the drink is “the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage of all time.”
U.S. National Debt Soars to $31 Trillion
A U.S. treasury report released Tuesday shows the national debt has risen to more than $31 trillion for the first time. The debt has been increasing for decades, but most recently, the national debt greatly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Brookings Institution, rising by $2 trillion. Much...
Harley Davidson Electric Bike Company Sells for $1.77 Billion
Harley Davidson announced it would spin off LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, in a new SPAC deal last week, creating the first “publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States.”. The $1.77 billion merger with a blank check firm increased LiveWire shares by 1.5%. Harley Davidson will continue...
Tim Cook Speaks on the Metaverse
While many are excited about the technological development associated with Mark Zuckerberg’s conception of the “metaverse,” a somewhat nebulous catchall phrase for how virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices could figure into daily life, some tech leaders are expressing skepticism. For his part, Apple CEO...
