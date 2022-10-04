ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 4

Related
Fortune

Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies

The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Surveys show city-by-city tally of homelessness

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Homelessness has been on the rise for several years across the U.S., driven by increases in numbers on the West Coast. Experts expect that the overall trend continued through the coronavirus pandemic.The federal government usually releases nationwide results of the local Point in Time counts between November and January. The counts attempt to tally how many people are experiencing homelessness at a given time. But The Associated Press has compiled the top-line results from local reports as they have been released over the past several months.The preliminary numbers suggest homelessness is increasing overall, but with significant rises some places...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Train More Nurses
CBS Boston

Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are asking for federal financial assistance for heat earlier, so it can get to families faster. The state is set to receive $37 million in heating aid from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Usually, that money comes in November but state lawmakers are asking for the funds to get released by mid-October. Costs to heat your home are expected to rise by more than 60% this winter. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy