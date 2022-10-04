Read full article on original website
Related
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
National company now hiring 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, no interview required for most positions
If you or someone you know is looking for a way to make extra income for the holidays, you may be interested to know that a major national delivery company is now hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout the country. Best of all, applicants can apply online, and no interview is required for most positions. Read on to learn more.
A disability program promised to lift people from poverty. Instead, it left many homeless
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter, Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. She's trying to live...
LOCALIZE IT: Surveys show city-by-city tally of homelessness
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Homelessness has been on the rise for several years across the U.S., driven by increases in numbers on the West Coast. Experts expect that the overall trend continued through the coronavirus pandemic.The federal government usually releases nationwide results of the local Point in Time counts between November and January. The counts attempt to tally how many people are experiencing homelessness at a given time. But The Associated Press has compiled the top-line results from local reports as they have been released over the past several months.The preliminary numbers suggest homelessness is increasing overall, but with significant rises some places...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year
BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are asking for federal financial assistance for heat earlier, so it can get to families faster. The state is set to receive $37 million in heating aid from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Usually, that money comes in November but state lawmakers are asking for the funds to get released by mid-October. Costs to heat your home are expected to rise by more than 60% this winter.
Comments / 4