Rugby

Who should the Dolphins target now after missing Cameron Munster?

After months of speculation, Cameron Munster has officially put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Storm. The 28-year-old had been heavily linked to a move away from the club, with expansion club the Dolphins seemingly in the box-seat to acquire his services for season 2024 and beyond.
When are World Cup squads announced for Qatar 2022? Deadline for roster reveals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner with the first match to be played on Sunday, November 20. Before the players take the pitch, however, all eyes will be on the managers as they select their squads for the tournament in Qatar. The first deadline for the expanded preliminary squad list is Friday, October 21.
USA soccer teams have unique chance to deal England a dual blow in men's and women's football

If it is true that the United States and England are two countries divided by a common language, that never has been more so than regarding the world’s favorite sport. One built its entire sporting culture around the game, the other mostly ignored it for the 20th century. One built a powerhouse women’s program behind laws that emphasized female participation. The other had a rule in place that forbade women from playing on club grounds.
