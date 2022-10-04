Read full article on original website
Are Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Still Together? Find Out Where They Stand Today!
Wait a minute ... are The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and season 26 contestant Susie Evans still together? Although they were seemingly going strong, the pair gave a heartbreaking update in September 2022. Keep...
'BiP's Jill Explains Her Pre-Paradise Relationship With Romeo and Her 'Unexpected' Connection With Jacob
Jill is revealing the full extent of her history with Romeo. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star on Thursday, and she broke down when she met Romeo, the status of their relationship before they hit the beach, and what ultimately led to their downfall. "So Kira and I...
Meghan King Details Her Relationship Status with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
Beyoncé Fires Back at 'Incredibly Disparaging' Right Said Fred Sampling Claims
Beyoncé is vehemently denying Right Said Fred's claims that she sampled their "I'm Too Sexy" hit in her "Alien Superstar" track without permission. In a statement to ET, Bey's rep says that "the comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used 'I'm too Sexy' in 'Alien Superstar' without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
Olivia Culpo Recalls Ex Who Did 'Horrible Things' in Tearful 'Culpo Sisters' Trailer
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a painful past relationship. In the first trailer for her upcoming TLC and Discovery+ reality series, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old influencer tearfully recalls a former romance. "I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I'd be married and...
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits Living in 'Delusional World' Where He Wishes Christine Wouldn't Leave (Exclusive)
It was quite the perfect day when the Brown family celebrated Ysabel's graduation and birthday. The entire brood laughed, mingled and enjoyed each other's company as they indulged on cake, gluten-free quiche and basked in the splendid Arizona weather, which all the more begged the question -- why would Christine Brown choose to leave all of this behind?
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
Skylar Astin Says a 'Ghosts'-'So Help Me Todd' Crossover Would Be 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive)
Skylar Astin has got you covered on Thursdays. The actor stars in CBS' freshman drama, So Help Me Todd, as the titular character -- an aimless but brilliant investigator who's brought in to his mother's firm to help solve cases -- and he sat down with Nischelle Turner on the ET stages to talk about his new series.
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Awkwardly Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin (Exclusive)
Tania is back in the dating world after her failed marriage to Syngin, but things are complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania goes on a scuba diving date with a man named Joel, but the vibe isn't the greatest given that they both have strong ties to their exes.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Kanye West had his Instagram restricted after anti-Semitic post, goes after Mark Zuckerberg
The latest person Kanye West isn’t happy with is apparently Mark Zuckerberg.Late on Friday night, the rapper posted an old photo of himself and the Facebook founder on Twitter with a caption that asked: “How you gone kick me off instagram.”Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur— ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022Mr West has notably used his Instagram page to air out all of his grievances as of late. As of Saturday morning, his Instagram account appeared to be functional and included a series of posts about Supreme New...
Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention: 'I Laid It All Out There' (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Current Weight, Lowest Weight During 'Toxic Relationships'
Kourtney Kardashian is loving her new body and embracing her curves. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 43-year-old mother of three opens up about how her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker affected her weight and her attitude toward her new look today. While doing a cover...
Lianne Sanderson 'sick of the hurt' and 'systematic abuse' from FA as ex-England star blasts governing body for not inviting her to Lionesses' friendly win over USA - and says they spelt her 'name wrong in the programme' and 'forgot about her 50th cap'
Former England star Lianne Sanderson has reinstated she is 'sick of the hurt systematic abuse has caused' her following England vs USA at Wembley on Friday. The 34-year-old, who now works full time in the media, launched an astonishing attack on the FA following the game, revealing she was left out of the group of former Lionesses invited to the game and that her name was spelt wrong in the programme.
Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)
Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Difficult But Riveting Journey' in Upcoming Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith is taking her turn at the writers' table. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Table Talk host is publishing her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023. According to a press release, the memoir...
Adidas Places Kanye West Partnership Under Review After His Controversial Fashion Show
Adidas has announced the status of its partnership with Kanye “Ye” West. In a new statement, the activewear company said that its relationship with the 45-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician is “under review.”. “Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision....
