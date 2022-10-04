ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Beyoncé Fires Back at 'Incredibly Disparaging' Right Said Fred Sampling Claims

Beyoncé is vehemently denying Right Said Fred's claims that she sampled their "I'm Too Sexy" hit in her "Alien Superstar" track without permission. In a statement to ET, Bey's rep says that "the comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used 'I'm too Sexy' in 'Alien Superstar' without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
WUSA

'Sister Wives': Kody Admits Living in 'Delusional World' Where He Wishes Christine Wouldn't Leave (Exclusive)

It was quite the perfect day when the Brown family celebrated Ysabel's graduation and birthday. The entire brood laughed, mingled and enjoyed each other's company as they indulged on cake, gluten-free quiche and basked in the splendid Arizona weather, which all the more begged the question -- why would Christine Brown choose to leave all of this behind?
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fantasy Suite
WUSA

Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close

Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West had his Instagram restricted after anti-Semitic post, goes after Mark Zuckerberg

The latest person Kanye West isn’t happy with is apparently Mark Zuckerberg.Late on Friday night, the rapper posted an old photo of himself and the Facebook founder on Twitter with a caption that asked: “How you gone kick me off instagram.”Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur— ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022Mr West has notably used his Instagram page to air out all of his grievances as of late. As of Saturday morning, his Instagram account appeared to be functional and included a series of posts about Supreme New...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
CHICAGO, IL
WUSA

Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72

Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lianne Sanderson 'sick of the hurt' and 'systematic abuse' from FA as ex-England star blasts governing body for not inviting her to Lionesses' friendly win over USA - and says they spelt her 'name wrong in the programme' and 'forgot about her 50th cap'

Former England star Lianne Sanderson has reinstated she is 'sick of the hurt systematic abuse has caused' her following England vs USA at Wembley on Friday. The 34-year-old, who now works full time in the media, launched an astonishing attack on the FA following the game, revealing she was left out of the group of former Lionesses invited to the game and that her name was spelt wrong in the programme.
SPORTS
WUSA

Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy