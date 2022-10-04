Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Chronic stress doubles the risk of dying from cancer, study warns
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stress not only wears on the mind, but the body too. Our bodies can generally withstand this, but chronic stress takes an enormous toll that can increase fatal cancer risk over time, according to researchers from the Medical College of Georgia. “As a response to external...
studyfinds.org
Fatal police shootings in U.S. more common than other developed nations — is lack of training to blame?
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police in the United States shoot and kill people at higher rates than almost any other country. They also do this while dealing with the most diverse, distressed, and armed population in the world, a new report reveals. Rutgers University researchers say fatal police shootings...
studyfinds.org
COVID-19 and pregnancy: Virus can damage placenta’s immune response
SEATTLE — A COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, even a mild one, can potentially damage the placenta’s immune response to further infections, according to researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine. “This is the largest study to date of placentas from women who had COVID-19 during their...
studyfinds.org
Low-sugar alcoholic drinks trick young women into believing they contain less booze
MELBOURNE, Australia — Low-sugar alcoholic drinks are luring young women into a false belief they also contain less booze, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Melbourne say consumers are often drawn to the “health halo” around low-sugar products. They end up believing these drinks are healthier overall than regular alcoholic beverages. According to the findings, young women are also less likely to say they would exercise more and start dieting if they regularly consume low-sugar drinks.
studyfinds.org
Smelling foods from childhood can help an aging brain ‘time travel’
New study shows how older individuals were able to recall forgotten memories in great detail when exposed to a smell that reminded them of their youth. LANCASTER, United Kingdom — Human memory is notoriously faulty and tends to fade with time. Fascinating new research, however, suggests enjoying foods from childhood may be an easy way to jumpstart your memory in old age. Scientists at Lancaster University report that when a group of older adults encountered foods and flavors from their youth, they “time traveled” back to the past with enhanced memory recall.
