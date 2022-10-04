ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Virus can damage placenta’s immune response

SEATTLE — A COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, even a mild one, can potentially damage the placenta’s immune response to further infections, according to researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine. “This is the largest study to date of placentas from women who had COVID-19 during their...
studyfinds.org

Low-sugar alcoholic drinks trick young women into believing they contain less booze

MELBOURNE, Australia — Low-sugar alcoholic drinks are luring young women into a false belief they also contain less booze, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Melbourne say consumers are often drawn to the “health halo” around low-sugar products. They end up believing these drinks are healthier overall than regular alcoholic beverages. According to the findings, young women are also less likely to say they would exercise more and start dieting if they regularly consume low-sugar drinks.
studyfinds.org

Smelling foods from childhood can help an aging brain ‘time travel’

New study shows how older individuals were able to recall forgotten memories in great detail when exposed to a smell that reminded them of their youth. LANCASTER, United Kingdom — Human memory is notoriously faulty and tends to fade with time. Fascinating new research, however, suggests enjoying foods from childhood may be an easy way to jumpstart your memory in old age. Scientists at Lancaster University report that when a group of older adults encountered foods and flavors from their youth, they “time traveled” back to the past with enhanced memory recall.
