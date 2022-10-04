Read full article on original website
KESQ
Neighbors remember man killed by stray bullet in hotel during family weekend
EAST NORTHPORT, New York (WCBS) — More is being learned about the innocent victim killed by a stray bullet at a Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday morning. Paul Kutz, a hotel guest, was visiting his son for family weekend at Marist College. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, he was beloved in his East Northport hometown.
KESQ
Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest
NEW YORK (AP) — According to union organizers, Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse workers who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities. The company suspended the workers with pay on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Organizers with the Amazon Labor Union say day shift workers were sent home, with pay, when the fire began around 4pm. Night shift workers were not given that option, which led to a sit-down protest. An Amazon spokesperson says the company asked the employees to report back to work after fire officials certified the building was safe.
KESQ
DEA: 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills found hidden in Lego container during arrest
NEW YORK (WCBS) — Thousands of potentially deadly pills were seized in Midtown last week in the largest rainbow fentanyl drug bust in the city. Officials say 15,000 fentanyl pills are now off the streets. “This is deliberate. This is calculated. This is treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl...
