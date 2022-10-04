QUEENS, N.Y. – The Creighton women's soccer team used a goal from junior Abigail Santana to earn a 1-1 draw against St. John's on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Belson Stadium in Queens, N.Y. The tie moves the Bluejays to 6-2-5 on the season and 2-2-1 in BIG EAST play,...

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO