GoCreighton.com
Women’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 Draw at St. John’s
The Creighton women's soccer team used a goal from junior Abigail Santana to earn a 1-1 draw against St. John's on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Belson Stadium in Queens, N.Y. The tie moves the Bluejays to 6-2-5 on the season and 2-2-1 in BIG EAST play,...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Soccer Faces St. John's Saturday Night
The Creighton Men's Soccer team hosts St. John's in a pivotal home match on Saturday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Morrison Stadium. BEDN/FloSports Live Stream: https://gocreighton.com/FloSports. Series History: Creighton tied with St. John's, 5-5-2 The Bluejays and Red Storm...
