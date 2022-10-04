Read full article on original website
Delores Smith Kurpius – Obit
Delores Smith Kurpius, 93, of Crookston, MN, passed away Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. Delores Mina Gullekson was born in Fertile, MN on June 23, 1929, 1 of 8 children of the union of Gordon and Mina (Kiltie) Gullekson. While growing up near Fertile she attended the Golden Beam, District 66, country school through the 8th grade and went on to the Fertile High School where she graduated with the Class of 1946. On January 17, 1947, Delores was united in marriage to Walter M. Smith. As their family grew to include 3 sons and 5 daughters they moved from Fertile to Rustad, MN, and then to Crookston in 1963. Delores was employed at Jiffy Fry until 1979 and then began working behind the counter at the Sweetheart Bread Store. Walter passed away on October 30, 1993, and Delores decided to retire and devote herself to her children and their families. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she enjoyed attending meetings and volunteering her time to help with the organization’s projects. Several years later while making her home in the Summerfield Apartments she met a new resident by the name of Edward Kurpius, who had moved from Ada, MN to be near his daughters, Connie and MaryJane. To quote one of his daughters, “the rest was history”. They were married on June 14, 2004, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston and enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon trip to Maui. Life was good and Delores was very happy to have Ed’s family warmly embrace her as part of their family, just as her family welcomed Ed. Sadly, he would pass away on March 21, 2015.
CROOKSTON PIRATE VOLLEYBALL HOSTS EGF ON HOMECOMING WEEK – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team is 2-16 on the year and will be back in action tonight when they host the East Grand Forks Green Wave. The Green Wave are 12-10 including a loss earlier this week in four sets to another Section 8AA opponent the Hawley Nuggets. Everyone attending the match is also encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The first serve is set for 7:15 P.M. and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:45 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1 FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. We will also be carrying the game on the KROX Livestream. just go to KROXAM.com and click on the blue live stream button, or search KROX Radio on YouTube.
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS IS BACK WITH MORE PROJECTS COMING SOON
The Crookston High School’s Community Projects Class is back for another year of projects for students that took woodworking and metalworking classes and use the lessons they’re taught to complete various projects for the school or the community. The class was introduced last year and is taught by...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jasmine Lilette Farr, 29, of Granada Hills, California, for DUI. Daniel Collin Dietz, 24, of Cloquet, for Probation Violation. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES GIVES TIPS AND REMINDERS FOR UPCOMING DEER SEASON
Another deer hunting season iin Minnesota is right around the corner, on Saturday, November 5, for the Zone 2 area of Minnesota, which includes Crookston and the area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking to ensure everyone is prepared and informed of new regulations and guidelines. The...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES COLOR WARS DAY WITH DECORATIONS AND VOLLEYBALL
The Crookston High School had its annual Color Wars as part of the fourth day of its Homecoming week. Each grade was assigned a color to wear and decorated their hallway and locker room area with balloons, streamers, and other items in that color. The colors for each grade this year are:
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY NELS T WOLD UNIT 20 IS ASKING FOR NEW CLOTHING FOR ST. CLOUD VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM CLOTHING ROOM
The American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 is collecting new clothing for the Clothing Room at the St Cloud VA Health Care System. Items needed are sweats large and x-large, shirts and pants, yoga pants, polo shirts 3x to 5x, T-shirts for men medium and bigger, and zipper hoodies size large and bigger.
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL LOSE HEARTBREAKER IN FINAL SECONDS OF HOMECOMING GAME TO EGF
After a scoreless first half, the Pirates played a hard game but lost a heartbreaker in a last-second loss to the East Grand Forks Green Wave 27-22. The Green Wave received the opening kickoff and started their opening drive at their own 35. The Green Wave stuck to the ground to begin a long-lasting drive for their first six plays with John Anderson and Drew Carpenter sneaking ahead to quickly get down to the Pirates 25-yard line. The Green Wave continued to travel on the ground to eat the clock and push into the Pirates’ Red Zone before the Pirates finally stopped the Green Wave short of a first down at their 10-yard line to have them turn the ball over on downs and start the Pirates at their own 10 with 3:25 left. The Pirates struck back with their running game with Running Back Ethan Boll, who pushed them out of their red zone and got a fresh set of downs in just two plays. The Pirates continued with the running game, but with a trick play with a 12-yard run by Tight End Carter Coauette to get the Pirates to their own 35-yard line. The Pirates continued to push past the 40-yard line, but time expired in the first quarter with no score by either team.
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
Anonymous group stirring up Cass County sheriff race; candidate adamant he’s not involved
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candidate in next month’s election is setting the record straight tonight as he’s adamant he’s not behind the anonymous group stirring the pot within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. ‘Code 4 Media’ has been at the center of speculation...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
Several Complaints Reported — “Someone rummaged through my vehicle last night”
Thief River Falls Police responded to a number of complaints of vehicle tampering early Thursday morning. Calls came from the 100 and 500 blocks of South Tindolph, the 300 block of South Kneale, the 400 block of South Crocker, and the 200 block of North Maple. Items taken in the...
Thief River Falls Police warn of car break-ins
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. Valley News Live) - Thief River Falls Police have taken a number of reports of vehicles gone through Wednesday night with items stolen from some of the cars. They say, “We encourage our residents to avoid leaving anything of value in parked vehicles and to take measures to secure automobiles.”
ALVARADO MAN ARRESTED FOR FELONY THEFT AND BURGLARY
On Monday, October 3, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
