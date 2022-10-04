ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney Continues Pause on New Theme Park Reservations in 2023

The Disney Park Pass Reservation System has been a contentious topic between the company and Guests, many of whom have become quite vocal on social media regarding their disdain for the system. The reservation system was put in place for Guests visiting the theme parks at both the Walt Disney...
Details Revealed for the Holiday Overlay at One of Disney’s Most Thrilling Attractions

The holidays will be here before we know it and the Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up to celebrate with new and returning events at all four Disney Parks and Resorts. EPCOT will be the center of some of the most exciting holiday events at Walt Disney World, including the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Candlelight Processional (with a full lineup of celebrity narrators), the Holiday Cookie Stroll, and more.
Opening Date Confirmed for Disney’s Next Big Family Attraction

While fans at Walt Disney World have been focused on new and upcoming thrill rides, like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, we can’t forget about all of the great new family rides that are coming to Disney Parks for Guests of all ages to enjoy together.
The New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection You Don’t Want to Miss

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations are still in full swing, despite the top tourist destination now being 51 years old. However, time is ticking as there are only a few months left for Guests to enjoy all of the celebrations. As previously confirmed, the magic is calling until March 31, 2023, the confirmed end date of The World’s Most Magical Celebration.
Night of a Million Lights to Return This Year in a New Location

Night of a Million Lights is one of the most beloved holiday traditions in Central Florida, offering Guests a chance to explore beautiful light displays while supporting the incredible work of Give Kids the World Village. The event was started at Give Kids the World Village on a limited capacity...
Disney Character Allegedly Ignores a Black Child in Viral Video

Theme parks everywhere should be places that are inclusive for Guests of all ages and backgrounds, but unfortunately, recent incidents of racism have been changing this perception over the course of the past year or so. While the incidents involving multiple characters at Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA have been...
