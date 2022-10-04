PEORIA, Ariz. -- One of the top hitters in the Arizona Fall League in 2021, Nick Gonzales has returned to the developmental circuit and picked up right where he left off. Playing for the Peoria Javelinas a year ago, Gonzales ranked second in AFL in on-base percentage and third in batting while posting a .380/.483/.549 line. This season with the Surprise Saguaros, the Pirates middle infielder is off to a .429/.471/.714 start with three extra-base hits and six RBIs in his first four games. He helped the Saguaros defeat the Javelinas 6-5 on Friday with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, leaving the clubs tied for the league's best record at 4-1.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO