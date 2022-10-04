Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Mariners-Blue Jays Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Today, 4 ET, ESPN)
TORONTO -- The Mariners are one win away from the ALDS, and they’ll send a former Blue Jays ace to the mound to try to seal the set. After taking Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, 4-0, Seattle will roll with lefty Robbie Ray on Saturday. Toronto will count on Kevin Gausman to right the ship after a disappointing performance on both ends of the ball in the club’s first home postseason contest since 2016.
MLB
Marlins' Mesa Jr. puts adjustments to test in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Victor Mesa Jr. has one of the sweetest left-handed swings and some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Marlins system. But to become a starting outfielder in the big leagues, he'll need to drive the ball more consistently and produce more power. In the Arizona Fall...
MLB
Manoah stumbles as Blue Jays drop Game 1
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays suddenly find themselves on the ropes in the most unexpected of ways after an early stumble from Alek Manoah and a dormant offense led to a 4-0 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Friday. Manoah’s first inning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Bloom, Sox getting to work 'right away' on Bogaerts contract
BOSTON -- There is no easing into this offseason for the Red Sox, who fell well short of expectations by finishing in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record. In fact, the brass that spoke to the media on Wednesday, which included president and CEO Sam...
MLB
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
MLB
McLain takes hot play into the desert
GLENDALE, Ariz. – When the Reds selected Matt McLain with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 Draft out of UCLA, he immediately looked to be on track to become the club’s starting shortstop for years to come so long as his development progressed. Since then, Elly De...
MLB
Scherzer lacking 'my good fastball' in stunner vs. Padres
NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer adjusted his cap, mumbling to himself on the mound, as the initial boos rained down at Citi Field. Before Manny Machado had touched home plate, Mets manager Buck Showalter was halfway from the dugout to the foul line, on his way to remove Scherzer from one of the most confounding starts of his career.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
'Wired for these moments': Castillo brilliant in Game 1 win
TORONTO -- This was the precise moment that the Mariners envisioned when they aggressively pushed their chips to the middle of the table and acquired Luis Castillo in a Trade Deadline blockbuster. They mortgaged some of their future to go all-in on the present, but the risk in their minds...
MLB
Road warrior? Nola should be as cool as ever in chance to advance
ST. LOUIS -- The champagne bottles are popping, the music is blasting and the Phillies are partying. Aaron Nola is asked Monday night inside a pulsating visitors’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park about what it’s like to finally make the postseason. Several people lean in to listen, but Nola’s words are barely audible. Even in the hubbub of the Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011, he is as relaxed as ever, which means he is talking as softly as ever.
MLB
Espinal on, injured Gurriel off Blue Jays' WCS roster
TORONTO -- The roster is set, with the Blue Jays taking a pair of big decisions on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Santiago Espinal down to the wire ahead of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Mariners in Toronto on Friday. • AL Wild Card Game 1, presented...
MLB・
MLB
Rays-Guardians Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Noon ET, ESPN2)
CLEVELAND -- And just like that, the Guardians are one win away from an American League Division Series date with the Yankees, while the Rays are breaking Glas in case of emergency. “Glas,” of course, is Tyler Glasnow, who made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery two weeks ago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Alvarez on family, fan interactions and future with the Astros
HOUSTON -- He’s grown into one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball. And just think, the best might still be to come for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez burst onto the scene in 2019 and was a unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the...
MLB
Bucs' Gonzales picking up where he left off in AFL
PEORIA, Ariz. -- One of the top hitters in the Arizona Fall League in 2021, Nick Gonzales has returned to the developmental circuit and picked up right where he left off. Playing for the Peoria Javelinas a year ago, Gonzales ranked second in AFL in on-base percentage and third in batting while posting a .380/.483/.549 line. This season with the Surprise Saguaros, the Pirates middle infielder is off to a .429/.471/.714 start with three extra-base hits and six RBIs in his first four games. He helped the Saguaros defeat the Javelinas 6-5 on Friday with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, leaving the clubs tied for the league's best record at 4-1.
MLB
Bullpen implodes in 9th as Cards stunned by Phils in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- As if seeing All-Star closer Ryan Helsley struggle -- first with his command, then his health -- wasn’t enough of a shock to their system, the Cardinals looked on mostly in stunned disbelief as everything they had worked to build over 8 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series disappeared in an unfathomable six-run ninth-inning collapse on Friday.
MLB
Zaidi previews ‘active’ offseason for Giants
The Giants fell short of expectations this season, regressing to .500 following their 107-win campaign in 2021. With San Francisco out of the playoff picture, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters on a Zoom call on Friday afternoon to look ahead to arguably the biggest offseason of his four-year tenure with the club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
MLB's youngest team, one of its oldest managers make the perfect match
As the pop fly that sealed the American League Central for the Cleveland Guardians hung high inside Globe Life Field on Sept. 25, Terry Francona let out an exclamatory expletive from his spot along the rail in the visiting dugout and then, as the ball was caught, raised his arms in victory with a satisfied smile.
MLB
Prospects of the Year for each organization
We’ve handed out Hitting Prospect of the Year and Pitching Prospect of the Year. We’ve constructed the Prospect Teams of the Year -- both first and second. Now, let’s take some season-ending awards to the system level. These are our picks for Hitting and Pitching Prospects of...
MLB・
MLB
Raleigh adds another signature HR to his reel
TORONTO -- As Scott Servais strolled out of the postgame interview room at Rogers Centre on Friday, his burly backstop strolled in. “Cal Raleigh! Big Dumper in the house!” the Mariners’ manager shouted, slapping hands and congratulating the switch-hitting catcher after Raleigh contributed more heroics that continue to push him into the spotlight.
MLB
'Long road' leads Wheeler to first postseason start
ST. LOUIS -- Zack Wheeler has waited forever for this opportunity. He will start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium. It is a huge moment for the Phillies’ ace -- whose 195 starts are the third-most among active pitchers without a postseason appearance -- and the Phils, who have not been to the postseason since the Cardinals upset them in the 2011 NLDS.
Comments / 0