latechsports.com
Lady Techsters Travel to Arkansas to Open Fall Ball Slate
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech opens its fall season when the Lady Techsters travel to Arkansas for a three-game series with the Razorbacks at Bogle Park this weekend. Tech will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with start time set for 1 p.m., before wrapping up the series on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Studer’s PK, Korchak’s 11 Saves Lifts Tech Over UTSA
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women's soccer picked up a massive win over UTSA in Ruston Thursday night to pick up three points in the conference standings by the score of 2-1. The win gives the Techsters eight points on the year, and positions them in fourth place with four matches remaining.
Week 6 kicks off with Thursday Night Football
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A slate of district matchups starts Week 6 with a bang. OCS soars to a 49-7 victory against St. Frederick. Cedar Creek wins four straight in shutout fashion with 52-0 win over River Oaks. Mangham dominates Vidalia 52-6. General Trass wins big on the road, beating Ferriday 22-16. Delta Charter tops Tensas 52-8 to open district play. Union Christian bests Northeast Baptist 59-8.
Distinguished Alumnus Kenyon Glover to be Inducted into the Neville High School 2022 Hall of Honor
The Monroe native is also set to be Honored With His Own Day in Louisiana Hometown. Former NBA Player Kenyon Glover is set for a busy weekend in his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana Oct. 7-9. Glover will be inducted into the Hall of Honor Oct. 7 at Neville High School Homecoming festivities in the school’s auditorium beginning at 7:45 a.m.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
Ruston High announces homecoming court
Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair. Homeless pregnancies have seen an increase in Ouachita Parish. Life Choices looked to Two Pennies Missions to find ways to help. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo...
Monroe Police Department searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of […]
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
Driver resists DWI arrest
State police arrested a man early Friday morning after the driver was stopped for speeding by Ruston Police. A state trooper was called to the scene of a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Friday after a Ruston police officer suspected the driver was impaired. The trooper administered field sobriety tests...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
