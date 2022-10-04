ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
latechsports.com

Lady Techsters Travel to Arkansas to Open Fall Ball Slate

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech opens its fall season when the Lady Techsters travel to Arkansas for a three-game series with the Razorbacks at Bogle Park this weekend. Tech will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with start time set for 1 p.m., before wrapping up the series on Sunday at 11 a.m.
RUSTON, LA
latechsports.com

Studer’s PK, Korchak’s 11 Saves Lifts Tech Over UTSA

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women's soccer picked up a massive win over UTSA in Ruston Thursday night to pick up three points in the conference standings by the score of 2-1. The win gives the Techsters eight points on the year, and positions them in fourth place with four matches remaining.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Week 6 kicks off with Thursday Night Football

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A slate of district matchups starts Week 6 with a bang. OCS soars to a 49-7 victory against St. Frederick. Cedar Creek wins four straight in shutout fashion with 52-0 win over River Oaks. Mangham dominates Vidalia 52-6. General Trass wins big on the road, beating Ferriday 22-16. Delta Charter tops Tensas 52-8 to open district play. Union Christian bests Northeast Baptist 59-8.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Indiana State
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston High announces homecoming court

Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
RUSTON, LA
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON

Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Terry
K945

This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River

Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor

The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair. Homeless pregnancies have seen an increase in Ouachita Parish. Life Choices looked to Two Pennies Missions to find ways to help. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Florida Atlantic#Bulldogs Finish#The Louisiana Tech Golf#Trinity Forest Golf Club#La Tech
lincolnparishjournal.com

Assault leads to numerous charges

A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run

UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver resists DWI arrest

State police arrested a man early Friday morning after the driver was stopped for speeding by Ruston Police. A state trooper was called to the scene of a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Friday after a Ruston police officer suspected the driver was impaired. The trooper administered field sobriety tests...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy