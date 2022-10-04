Read full article on original website
Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal
Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
How Will the 20th National Congress Change China?
Although Xi Jinping has consolidated his power and crushed domestic dissent, China is shifting further inward toward totalitarianism and fast losing its carefully built competitive edge. It may be a forgone conclusion that Chinese president Xi Jinping will be coronated for the third time since he assumed power in 2013...
Can Russian Hybrid Warfare Win the Day in Ukraine?
Throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has consistently employed hybrid techniques to maximize destruction and disinformation to exhaust its enemies. In an unpopular response to the retreat of Russian forces in the Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists. Putin’s order essentially doubled down on a warfighting strategy characterized by high levels of attrition and widespread damage to Ukrainian forces and infrastructure. Russian strikes, actions, and retaliations have caused over $108 billion in damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and left 3.4 million people homeless. Shortly after issuing the mobilization order, Putin signed four treaties to annex Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine following sham referendums orchestrated at gunpoint to join Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that “any attack by Ukraine on the territories incorporated into the Russian Federation would be viewed as an attack on Russia.” In a televised speech, Putin also hinted at his willingness to use nuclear weapons: “We will protect our lands with every means we have at our disposal.” He noted that the United States was the only nation to use nuclear weapons and claimed that the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki “set a precedent.”
Russia Strikes Zaporizhzhia After Seizing Region’s Nuclear Plant
Local authorities said the strikes, one of which destroyed a high-rise apartment block, killed at least three and left others trapped under the rubble. Russia’s military carried out a new wave of missile strikes on Thursday against the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, shortly after the Kremlin claimed that the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) belongs to the Russian government.
Taiwan to Treat Any Chinese Air Incursion as a ‘First Strike’
Taiwan’s warning to China seeks to redefine the threshold for war as China increasingly probes its neighbor’s readiness by sending aircraft into its air defense identification zone. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned the government of China on Thursday not to enter Taiwan’s airspace, claiming that any intrusion...
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
Saudi Oil and the Fickleness of Friendship
The most effective international agreements do not rely on friendship but on the self-interest of each party to continue to receive the benefits of the agreement. The decision by the OPEC+ oil cartel to cut production demonstrates not only the mistake of President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia in July but also the wisdom and relevance of Lord Palmerston’s observation about nations having no eternal friends or perpetual enemies but only eternal interests. A corollary to Palmerston’s aphorism is that the starting point in setting policy toward any foreign state is to expect that in most cases that state will follow its own interests rather than any sentiments involving expressions of either friendship or enmity.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided recent exercises by nuclear tactical operation units in response to large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, which have escalated regional tensions, KCNA state news agency said on Monday.
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
Sold to gangs, forced to run online scams: inside Cambodia’s cybercrime crisis
When the advert popped up on Ly Thi Lan’s* Facebook feed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. An employer in Cambodia was looking for new staff, the only requirement was computer skills, and the salary was generous, especially compared with her factory job in her home country, Vietnam. She would be able to save money, and pay for health treatment she needed. Her husband decided to go as well. “I just wanted to go there to have a better job, earn money to pay for a better life,” she says.
United States Rips ‘Shortsighted’ OPEC+ Oil Production Cut
Biden told reporters on Thursday that his administration is “looking at what alternatives we may have” to bring down oil prices. The Biden administration pushed back at OPEC+ after the oil producer group decided earlier this week to cut production by two million barrels per day from November, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Is China’s H-20 Bomber a Copy of the Air Force’s Crown Jewel?
Many of the H-20 bomber's design features seem to resemble features from the American B-2. Although much is still not known about China’s new H-20 stealth bomber platform, its existence was cited in the Pentagon’s 2018 and 2019 “China Military Power” reports. The 2019 report specifies that the new H-20 will likely have a range of “at least 8,500km” and “employ both conventional and nuclear weaponry.”
The Navy’s Newest Carrier Is Headed to Patrol the Atlantic
The nuclear-powered carrier offers the U.S. Navy a host of new capabilities. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier and the first of the Gerald R. Ford class, just left on its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, en route to joint operations with NATO Allies in the Atlantic Ocean.
