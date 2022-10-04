Read full article on original website
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Yardbarker
Just wait, baby! Raiders DE Maxx Crosby could miss 'MNF' because of his special delivery
"It has gotten annoying everyday I walk in, 'is the baby here?'" Crosby said in a Wednesday news conference, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Stop asking me the same damn question. You'll know when the baby is here!" Crosby hasn't said what he'll do if the situation continues into Monday...
Yardbarker
Predicting the outcome of every NFL Week 5 game
Last week: 10-6, pushing the season forecast to 35-29 Injuries have played a significant role in the early season. Here’s hoping your favorite team can avoid the virulent injury bug from biting any harder this weekend. Thursday Night. - Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3.5): Indianapolis has been one...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making
Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Stephen A. Smith on Ravens defense: 'They have shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens'
Entering Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed a league-high 1,261 passing yards at a league-most 315.3 yards per game clip. Their ability to stop the run thus far this fall has been more middle-of-the-pack, but they're still third worst in the NFL in total yards allowed (1,700) and yards allowed per game (425.0).
Yardbarker
Ex-Ravens LB Bart Scott Doesn’t See Steelers Najee Harris As Special Talent; Calls QB1 Kenny Pickett A ‘Reach’
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the minds of past Baltimore Ravens players lately. Recently, Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed labeled Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward as “dirty” in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Now, former Ravens linebacker, Bart Scott is back. His hate for the black and gold has been quite obvious and notable in the past, which is expected. The two sides have arguably the fiercest NFL rivalry over the last 20 years.
Yardbarker
Was Sunday night's tear drop TD Patrick Mahomes' finest play?
Sunday night's dynamic tear drop TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against the Buccaneers has many asking: Was it his best play ever?. From inside the 5-yard line, Mahomes scrambled right, ran past defensive end Pat O'Connor, did a 360-degree turn to elude Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, and then stopped just before crossing the line of scrimmage to flip a pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown.
Yardbarker
Lions cut K Austin Seibert
The Detroit Lions on Friday waived kicker Austin Seibert, who has been dealing with a groin injury. While the Lions didn't announce another move at the position, Michael Badgely is expected to kick for the Lions (1-3) on Sunday at the New England Patriots (1-3). After trying out kickers on...
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process
There is growing belief Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has suffered some sort of setback during his rehab process from a torn pectoral tendon. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo and 97.3 The Fan's Jeff Hawthorn, Watt was not in attendance for the Steelers' Week 4 game against the New York Jets and there's concern he could miss even more time after a setback.
Yardbarker
Week 5: NFL Best Bets
Bills -14 (-110) *Risky*. The Bills have the Steelers coming into Orchard Park on Sunday and they should, without a doubt, win this game. My only fear is that the Bills have to win by three scores and that’s a lot of points. The Steelers are starting a rookie QB in Kenny Pickett and the Bills have been very good against rookies with McDermott as coach (7-3). The Bills definitely have the fire power to cover this spread, the offense has been averaging 28.5 points per game. This bet is only risky because it’s a lot of points and the Steelers defense is still good.
Yardbarker
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
