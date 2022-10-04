Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Barnard College will offer abortion pills for students next year
Barnard College will give students access to abortion pills next year, officials at the private women’s college in New York City announced Thursday. The move is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion — a momentous break that left states to determine their own stance and prompted more than a dozen states to ban the procedure completely.
thedigestonline.com
12 of the Most Trendy Cafes in New Jersey
From the aroma of freshly brewed coffee to the coziness of a chic interior- everyone loves a local cafe. But while every coffee-obsessed New Jerseyan has a favorite local spot, some are just a cut above the rest when it comes to aesthetics. Here, I detail 12 trendy cafes in New Jersey that offer delicious food and coffee artwork but boast an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere that just might make it to your Instagram reels. Whether you’re just visiting for a coffee or study break, these cafes are perfect for those who want to snap some pictures or are attracted to visually-appealing interiors!
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
boozyburbs.com
Gyro Restaurant is Coming Soon to Fort Lee
The Gryo Project is a new restaurant coming soon to Fort Lee. Located in the Bridge Plaza Shopping Center, the business has placed signage in the storefront announcing it’s impending arrival. Presumably the menu will include gyros and other Greek/Mediterranean dishes. No word on any other specifics at the...
Comments / 0