'BiP's Jill Explains Her Pre-Paradise Relationship With Romeo and Her 'Unexpected' Connection With Jacob
Jill is revealing the full extent of her history with Romeo. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star on Thursday, and she broke down when she met Romeo, the status of their relationship before they hit the beach, and what ultimately led to their downfall. "So Kira and I...
Meghan King Details Her Relationship Status with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Dishes on Season 2, Reflects on 'Pitch Perfect' 10-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)
Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar stopped by the ET set earlier this week for an exclusive sit-down interview with Nischelle Turner, where he previewed season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. On the half-hour series, Ambudkar plays Rose McIver's TV husband Jay, who, unlike McIver's character, is unable to communicate directly...
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Ex Who Did 'Horrible Things' in Tearful 'Culpo Sisters' Trailer
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a painful past relationship. In the first trailer for her upcoming TLC and Discovery+ reality series, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old influencer tearfully recalls a former romance. "I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I'd be married and...
Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Revealing Engagement
Taylour Paige rang in her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way -- tying the knot! The Zola star and designer Rivington Starchild got married on Wednesday, which the latter shared with his Instagram followers in a short slide of photos. The wedding comes two weeks after the actress publicly revealed...
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)
You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods. ET exclusively has the first full trailer for...
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
Skylar Astin Says a 'Ghosts'-'So Help Me Todd' Crossover Would Be 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive)
Skylar Astin has got you covered on Thursdays. The actor stars in CBS' freshman drama, So Help Me Todd, as the titular character -- an aimless but brilliant investigator who's brought in to his mother's firm to help solve cases -- and he sat down with Nischelle Turner on the ET stages to talk about his new series.
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Dramatic 'Causeway' Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence is diving deep in the trailer for her new film, Causeway. Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled on Thursday a first look at the forthcoming drama, in which Lawrence stars as a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury that she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. Returning to her hometown of New Orleans, while grappling in the aftermath of both physical and mental anguish, Lawrence's character strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention: 'I Laid It All Out There' (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date
Dua Lipa may not be ready to settle down quite yet. The pop star is addressing her relationship status as a single woman one week after she was sighted on a date with Trevor Noah. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Current Weight, Lowest Weight During 'Toxic Relationships'
Kourtney Kardashian is loving her new body and embracing her curves. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 43-year-old mother of three opens up about how her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker affected her weight and her attitude toward her new look today. While doing a cover...
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Says That Running For President Is "Off The Table"
People have wondered whether the actor and WWE star would run for years, and it seems like we have an answer.
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues
Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
