Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids
Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William’s father, King Charles III, in 2005, as “grandmother” or even “step-grandmother,” according to royal biographer Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Kate Middleton has been keeping a busy schedule since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month. The 40-year-old Princess of Wales has recently traveled to Northern Ireland, Wales, and visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital maternity unit. On Friday, the mother of three released a special video message for...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Announces New Grant Benefiting Inspirational Women
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is paying it forward, with a new partnership that'll award $1 million to women experiencing financial hardship. The foundation -- in conjunction with The VING Project -- invite individuals between the ages of 14 and 18 years old to nominate a woman who has inspired them but is also navigating life's challenges. If chosen, the individuals who submitted nominations will have the opportunity to give a $1,000 grant to the woman they nominated.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Cocktail-Making Competition, Sip on the Job: Watch!
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a little friendly competition during their trip to Northern Ireland. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to the Trademarket, an outdoor space that hosts local food and drink vendors from across the region. During their visit, William, 40, and Kate, 41, tried their hand at mixology.
Prince Harry, Elton John and More Sue 'Daily Mail' Publisher Over 'Gross Breaches of Privacy'
Prince Harry and Elton John are among a small group of public figures making explosive allegations in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers -- the publisher behind the British tabloids the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline -- claiming they were the victims of, among other things, phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.
