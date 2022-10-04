Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Time to Schein: Russell Wilson is COOKED
Adam Schein recaps last night's horrendous loss from the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson's disappointing performance.
NFL・
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson makes NFL debut
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson has officially made his NFL debut. Thompson came in for Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins game at the New York Jets. His first career pass was an eight yard completion to Tyreek Hill. On the tackle was his former...
Miami commits back Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes following third straight loss
It wasn’t the result anybody wanted to see, the overall consensus from recruits coming out of Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night after Miami lost to North Carolina was that Mario Cristobal has a plan for this program and the future is bright. More than half of Miami’s No....
LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Chargers game!
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/9: Stop Herbert, Run Chubb, Win the Damn Game
There's something vicious about watching the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb run the football. The hyper-focused, hyper-fit running back from Georgia is a force of nature, whether making ridiculous cuts or simply running over fellow large, strong human beings. The Browns need him now more than ever. The Guardians are...
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!
Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 2 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 2 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
Brown: Probably too many passes, not too much pressure vs. Texas
In the first game of the season, West Virginia allowed three sacks and 17 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus bookkeeping, and quarterback JT Daniels was essentially average when he was under duress. In the next three games? Two sacks and 29 pressures, 42, 65 and 26 points. Two...
Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)
Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
Injuries pile up, covering the possibilities after WSU's 30-14 loss to USC
LOS ANGELES -- While the 30-14 loss to USC itself was disappointing, the injuries Washington State suffered throughout the game on Saturday are cause for greater concern.
PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players in a 27-24 loss to UNC
The Miami Hurricanes lost to North Carolina on Saturday, 27-24. Miami (2-3, 0-1) has now lost three straight games, which also includes a conference loss now. North Carolina (5-1, 2-0) jumped on Miami early in the game to take a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter. UM generated 538...
How did Pro Football Focus grade the Washington-Arizona State game?
There is certainly a lot to chew on if you're a Washington fan today after Saturday's 45-38 loss to Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium. We know the UW coaches have their own grades that they give out after every game, and our own Scott Eklund has given out his, but what do others think?
Mike Hart update: Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan RB coach's message to team after leaving game with seizure
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after falling down on the sideline. Hart had a seizure, FOX studio host Rob Stone said during the halftime show. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Michigan’s emotional halftime and Jim Harbaugh's message to the team as the Wolverines returned to the field for the third quarter.
Losing streaks all-too-common at Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – When it rains, it pours. Unfortunately for the Miami Hurricanes, once again it is pouring. The Coastal Division favorites who rose to 13th in the AP Top 25 last month now face an uphill battle the rest of the season following their third straight loss on Saturday, falling 27-24 to North Carolina in a game they never led for also the third straight game.
ESPN's game-by-game win probabilities for Miami after the 27-24 loss to North Carolina
What will the rest of the 2022 season look like for the Miami Hurricanes?. According to ESPN's Football Power Index metric, Miami still has an opportunity to earn positive results over the final seven games of the regular season. Miami (2-3, 0-1) is off to a rough start at the...
