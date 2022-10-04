ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen's Bills Handshake Routines

Josh Allen broke down all of his different handshakes with his Bills teammates during his live interview with Von Miller in the B/R app. Watch the full interview now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1732s.
247Sports

It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!

Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Buffalo Bills’ Legend Laid Rival QBs to Rest That He ‘Killed’ Years Ago

From 1985 to 2003, Bruce Smith had opposing quarterbacks seeing ghosts. Now, he's honoring their memory in a hilarious way. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Smith established himself as a legend in New York's vast football history. A first overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1985, Smith quickly became one of the fiercest defensive players in all of football, and finished his career with an even 200 sacks.
Yardbarker

Stat Proves How Josh Allen Is The Bills Offense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been touted as one of the favorites to win this year’s Most Valuable Player award. He is living up to that prediction after leading the Bills to three wins in their first four games. Meanwhile, they suffered a two-point defeat against the Miami...
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

247Sports

