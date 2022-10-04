ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Volleyball Rallies To Secure 5-Set Victory Against Tennessee State

MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State volleyball team displayed notable resolve in a 3-2 win over the Tennessee State Tigers Friday at home at Johnson Arena, rallying from a 2-1 deficit in a match that went back and forth all five sets. The conference win improved Morehead State's record to...
MOREHEAD, KY
Women's Golf Looks to Continue Success at Edisto Island Invitational

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Coming off a team victory, Morehead State women's golf continues their fall campaign at the Edisto Island Invitational hosted by the College of Charleston. The Eagles fashioned rounds of 300-298—598 to win by nine strokes over the second place finishers and was the only...
MOREHEAD, KY

