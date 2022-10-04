Read full article on original website
Volleyball Rallies To Secure 5-Set Victory Against Tennessee State
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State volleyball team displayed notable resolve in a 3-2 win over the Tennessee State Tigers Friday at home at Johnson Arena, rallying from a 2-1 deficit in a match that went back and forth all five sets. The conference win improved Morehead State's record to...
Women's Golf Looks to Continue Success at Edisto Island Invitational
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Coming off a team victory, Morehead State women's golf continues their fall campaign at the Edisto Island Invitational hosted by the College of Charleston. The Eagles fashioned rounds of 300-298—598 to win by nine strokes over the second place finishers and was the only...
