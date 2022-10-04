Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 44. Michael was born October 20, 1977, in Carmel, NY, the son of George and Linda (Spellman) Barbarossa of Brewster, NY. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1996, then received an associates degree from the San Diego Golf Academy. Michael worked as a Manager for Ultimate Auto in Peekskill, NY. He was a talented golfer, enjoyed fishing, the Mets, Jets, Rangers and most of all playing with his nieces. Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, George Barbarossa, his wife, Lindsay and his nieces, Grace and Vivian.

BREWSTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO