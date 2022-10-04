Read full article on original website
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray AttacksAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Opinion: Judge, Verlander, J-Rodriguez Easy Choices For AwardsIBWAABronx, NY
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
Milford Police Host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Milford Police Department and the Milford Prevention Council in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be collecting unused/unwanted prescription drugs from the public as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Westport's We Do Walkways Program, Students Help Seniors with Outdoor Chores
The Westport Department of Human Services is offering to seniors a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores. There is a suggested fee of $12.00 per hour for work done. Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money may contact...
Obituary: Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster.
Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 44. Michael was born October 20, 1977, in Carmel, NY, the son of George and Linda (Spellman) Barbarossa of Brewster, NY. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1996, then received an associates degree from the San Diego Golf Academy. Michael worked as a Manager for Ultimate Auto in Peekskill, NY. He was a talented golfer, enjoyed fishing, the Mets, Jets, Rangers and most of all playing with his nieces. Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, George Barbarossa, his wife, Lindsay and his nieces, Grace and Vivian.
Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District
Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip
Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Opens in Stamford
Stamford, Connecticut - Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria or Brazilian Steakhouse located at Stamford Town Center, 280 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford has announced a Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford. This prime location is easily accessible with plenty of parking. A special introductory price for lunch and dinner will run through the end of October.
An Autumn Dinner to Remember, RVNAhealth Thanks Community and Impact Speaker Joe Pastore
On September 24th RVNAhealth hosted its annual Autumn Dinner at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Friends, supporters, clients, and clinical staff came together to celebrate the agency’s work providing exceptional health and wellness care for individuals of all ages. Guest speaker, Joseph Pastore, shared his personal experience with...
HEALTH DEPARTMENT SECURES FUNDING TO PURCHASE H13 TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Through a Contract with S&B Computer and Office Products, a Certified WBE,. 5,600 Units will be installed in 31 School Districts across the County. Somers and Yorktown are just 2 of the districts participating in the program. (White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Health will distribute more...
7th Annual Live Life To The Max Book Drive in Front of Books on the Common on October 15
The 7th Annual Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation Live Life to the Max Book Drive will take place during Fall in Love with Ridgefield weekend on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00AM - 3:00PM in front of Books on the Common. Consider donating a new children's book at Books on the Common...
Ridgefield Eagle Scout James Dunphy Builds Pergolas at Founders Hall!
Founders Hall would like to thank Eagle Scout James Dunphy for building and installing the two beautiful pergolas over our bocce court!. James is pictured here with Executive Director Grace Weber and his grandfather, fellow Eagle Scout Tom Glynn, who is also a member of Founders Hall. Learn more about...
Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
Tri-State Weather Conference is in Danbury on October 15!
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Western Connecticut State University will host the Eighth Tri-State Weather Conference in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street in Danbury. Registration is $35 and the event is open to the public. Register online at www.wcsu.edu/weatherconference/registration.asp. The conference will begin at...
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
