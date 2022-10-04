ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023

The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought

Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding

Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
City
Green, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Bend, OR
Business
NEWStalk 870

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December

Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Planning commission votes down ADUs in the county

Recommendation goes to Jefferson Commissioners on whether to allow accessory dwelling units People in Jefferson County eager to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property will have to wait, at least for the time being. The seven-member Jefferson County Planning Commission voted against opening the door to accessory dwelling units in the county. Wednesday, Sept. 28, the commission presented its decision to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final decision. "If we're going to add ADUs to rural residential land, we actually may not add that many additional living spaces to address the county...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Building#Water Systems#Energy Efficiency#Plumbing#Central Oregonians
KTVZ News Channel 21

Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery

A fire which consumed a Northwest Delaware Avenue garage on Tuesday night has been ruled as accidentally caused by Bend Fire investigators, who outlined further details Friday about the cause: an older electric bike with a battery plugged in and charging. The post Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Breakfast Burrito Roundup: Bend Breakfast Burrito

Bend Breakfast Burrito started in 2021 and quickly became a town favorite, snagging the win for Best Breakfast Burrito in the Source Weekly’s annual Best Of poll. Starting as a catering and delivery service, the business would eventually find its current home at Boss Rambler on Galveston in Bend.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight

Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy