KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023
The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought
Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon
I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December
Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
Planning commission votes down ADUs in the county
Recommendation goes to Jefferson Commissioners on whether to allow accessory dwelling units People in Jefferson County eager to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property will have to wait, at least for the time being. The seven-member Jefferson County Planning Commission voted against opening the door to accessory dwelling units in the county. Wednesday, Sept. 28, the commission presented its decision to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final decision. "If we're going to add ADUs to rural residential land, we actually may not add that many additional living spaces to address the county...
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery
A fire which consumed a Northwest Delaware Avenue garage on Tuesday night has been ruled as accidentally caused by Bend Fire investigators, who outlined further details Friday about the cause: an older electric bike with a battery plugged in and charging. The post Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Breakfast Burrito Roundup: Bend Breakfast Burrito
Bend Breakfast Burrito started in 2021 and quickly became a town favorite, snagging the win for Best Breakfast Burrito in the Source Weekly’s annual Best Of poll. Starting as a catering and delivery service, the business would eventually find its current home at Boss Rambler on Galveston in Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight
Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
SE Bend woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in back during dispute
A 26-year-old Bend woman was jailed Tuesday on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the back during a dispute, police said. The post SE Bend woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in back during dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
