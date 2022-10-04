ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
marinelink.com

Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries

Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
theadvocate.com

Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River

The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
KTBS

Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
kalb.com

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
