KTBS
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
KTBS
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
NOLA.com
Massive fish spill may lead to new restrictions on pogy boats in Louisiana waters
While it may seem like a given that dumping almost a million dead fish and abandoning an industrial-size net would be illegal, a recent incident off the Louisiana coast revealed that’s not necessarily so. Last month, an Omega Protein fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch cut its...
postsouth.com
Louisiana governor says he can't issue blanket marijuana pardons like Biden
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he supports President Biden's decision to pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana and would consider doing the same if he had the authority. Biden, a Democrat, announced Thursday he would pardon about 6,500 people and encouraged governors to do the same...
marinelink.com
Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries
Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
theadvocate.com
Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River
The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
KNOE TV8
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is running for governor. Landry is the first candidate to officially enter the race. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroeder have said they are strongly leaning toward running, but have not made an official announcement. “We must join...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
KTBS
Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
kalb.com
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
NOLA.com
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce bridge repair funding in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to travel to Zachary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The governor plans to tour maintenance on the Pettit Road bridge around 10:30 a.m. He will also announce bridge repair funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
