Scoresheet: Lillard scores 21 in first home game back for Blazers

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Jazz 118, Blazers 101 — Portland played its first home preseason game of the year, marking the return of Damian Lillard to the Moda Center floor. He led the way with 21 points in 24 minutes played. Justise Winslow started at small forward and made the most of it, scoring eight points and chipping in four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.

Portland plays one last home preseason game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Israeli team Maccabi Ra'anana.

Mariners take two — Seattle (89-72) took down Detroit (66-95) twice on Tuesday with a 7-6 win in game one in 10 innings, followed by a 9-6 win in game two. The highlight of the day was catcher Luis Torrens picking up a win on the mound in game one. With the first wild card game coming up on Oct. 7, manager Scott Servais decided to get keep his bullpen fresh and Torrens out to pitch the 10th inning. The Tigers scored one, but Carlos Santana had a game-tying single and later scored on a sac fly from Abraham Toro.

Seattle is now locked into the second wild card spot, making them the fifth seed in the AL portion of the playoffs. Seattle will take on Toronto on the road from Oct. 7-9 in a three-game series to decide who moves on to the AL Division Series to play the top seeded Houston Astros.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

Los Angeles Clippers 102, Portland Trail Blazers 97 — Portland opened its NBA preseason schedule with a loss at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Damian Lillard had 16 points and Jerami Grant, in his first game in a Blazers uniform, added 14. Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Utah plays Portland at Moda Center on Tuesday.

Detroit 4, Mariners 3 — Julio Rodriguez had three hits for the playoff-bound Mariners (87-72), but the Tigers won at T-Mobile Park. Detroit's Javier Baez hit a two-run homer off George Kirby.

Oregon Sports Hall of Fame — The induction of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Key Bank Club at Providence Park. The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. A "tailgate cocktail reception" will begin at 2 p.m.

Being inducted are former Oregon State football coach Dennis Erickson, former Barlow High and Oregon basketball standout Fred Jones, Oregon's high school baseball wins leader as a coach Dave Gasser, longtime NBA referee Terry Durham, Portland Buckaroos hockey legend Connie Madigan, Oregon State women's basketball standout Felicia Ragland, masters track and field record-setter Becky Sisley and the Oregon Tech men's basketball NAIA Division II national championship teams of 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Also, six high school athletes will be awarded $3,000 scholarships from the MacTarnahan Family Trust. Scholarship winners are Kylie Burke (Walport High), Joey Gartrell (Canby High), Jessy Hart (Sweet Home High), Elia Sanchez-Rodriguez (North Salem High), Isaac Urbina (Pendleton High) and Lucas William (Mountain View High in Bend).

For tickets ($65) and details, visit www.oregonsportshall.org.

Chachere honored — Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere has been named Big Sky Conference co-offensive player of the week. He accounted for 402 total yards of offense and all five touchdowns in the Vikings' 35-27 win over Northern Arizona.

He went 22 of 28 for 274 yards and three touchdowns passing, and rushed 12 times for 128 yards and two scores. His 72-yard TD run was the longest run by a Viking since 2018.

Chachere shared the honor with Montana State QB Sean Chambers.

Portland Marathon — Matt Spear is making winning the Portland Marathon a fun habit.

A Jesuit High graduate who now lives in Seaside, Spear won the 50th edition of the 26.2-mile race, the second year in a row the 33-year-old has won the run around the city. His time was 2 hours, 37 minutes, 31 seconds. He was 46 seconds in front of runner-up Paul Balmer who finished in 2:38:16.

Lydia Tay was the female champion. Her time of 2:53:41 was almost 10 minutes faster than the second woman across the finish line.

Chris Maxwell won the 13.1-mile half marathon in 1:09:09, 17 seconds in front of Jeremy Craven. The women's half marathon winner was Tara Welling in 1:17:23.

This was the 50th edition of the Portland Marathon, first run in 1972.

College update — Portland State volleyball tries to build upon a 3-1 start to Big Sky play with 7 p.m. home matches Oct. 6 against Montana State and Oct. 8 against Montana. … Portland State women's soccer plays 1 p.m. matches Friday Oct. 7 against Idaho State and Sunday, Oct. 9 against Weber State in Hillsboro. The Vikings are 2-0-1 in Big Sky play and have not been scored on in those three matches. … Portland volleyball, which has dropped nine consecutive sets and is 1-4 in the WCC, plays at Gonzaga Oct. 8.

Portland Pilots hoops — The University of Portland will hold scrimmages for its men's and women's basketball teams on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Chiles Center. The event is free. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The women's scrimmage is 2-3 p.m. and the men's scrimmage is 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Mariners — Seattle's record 21-year playoff drought ended in dramatic fashion on Sept. 30 when pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh launched a two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth to beat Oakland and clinch a wild-card playoff berth for the Mariners.

Seattle finishes the regular season with a home series with Detroit. The postseason begins Oct. 7 with four Wild Card series hosted by the division winners with the worse record in each league and the top wild card spots on each side. Times will be determined when the field is set after Oct. 5, check portlandtribune.com for more.

Seahawks vs. Saints — After scoring 48 points on the Detroit Lions, and putting together yet another Scorigami of a 48-45 final, Seattle and Geno Smith hope to keep the good times rolling on offense. The Seahawks kickoff at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 in New Orleans (FOX 12) and look to move to 3-2 on the season against a struggling Saints squad returning from a long trip to London.

