Officials with Reedy Financial appeared at a work session of the Vincennes City Council last night. Reedy representatives gave City officials a review of the 2023 budget. Reedy official Brandon Robbins told Council members the City will have a bit more money to work with in 2023 due to some increased assessment values increasing some of the City’s circuit breakers. The circuit breaker caps property taxes at one percent for residences, 2 percent for rentals and 3 percent for businesses The new numbers show the increased capture will be spread over several accounts, due to a 13 percent increase in net assessed value Robbins credits that to a fairer assessment of various properties from the state of Indiana.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO