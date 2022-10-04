Read full article on original website
Two Injured, One Seriously, in SR 61 Accident
One man was seriously injured last night in a car versus motorcycle accident on State Road 61 near Lemons Road, south of Vincennes. A southbound passenger car, driven by 27 year-old Tyler Bynum of Oaktown, was struck by a motorcycle, operated by 59 year-old Stephen Reel of Bruceville. Sheriff’s deputies believe Reel’s motorcycle traveled left of center, striking the car head-on.
VU Gets $540,000 for Industry Training
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded Vincennes University an additional $540,000 to train Certified Clinical Medical Assistants throughout Indiana with the University’s Business & Industry Training program. The award is an additional allocation to the University’s Next Level Jobs funding through June of 2023. Through Next...
Celebration of Indigenous People Set for Monday
Columbus Day is Monday — but the day is also about celebrating indigenous people as well. Vincennes University and the Wabash Valley Progressives will celebrate indigenous people as part of a presentation starting Monday afternoon. The two groups will present the PBS film “We Shall Remain Tecumseh’s Vision” at...
GSH Offering Flu Vaccine Clinics
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will host two more flu vaccine clinics in October in the parking lot next to the Medical Center of Vincennes at 406 North First Street. The clinics will be held tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The clinics are open to anyone 19 years and older.
Reedy Financial Representatives Hold Budget Workshop for Vincennes City Council
Officials with Reedy Financial appeared at a work session of the Vincennes City Council last night. Reedy representatives gave City officials a review of the 2023 budget. Reedy official Brandon Robbins told Council members the City will have a bit more money to work with in 2023 due to some increased assessment values increasing some of the City’s circuit breakers. The circuit breaker caps property taxes at one percent for residences, 2 percent for rentals and 3 percent for businesses The new numbers show the increased capture will be spread over several accounts, due to a 13 percent increase in net assessed value Robbins credits that to a fairer assessment of various properties from the state of Indiana.
Friday Football Results and Saturday Football Preview
In a battle of Honorable Mention teams, the Evansville Memorial Tigers knocked off the Vincennes Lincoln Alices 28–10. The Alices with the loss fell to 4-4 on the season while Memorial is now 5-3. Lincoln next week visits Jasper to take on the Wildcats. In other HS Football Action.
Washington Man Arrested in Petersburg Child Solicitation Case
A 45 year-old Washington man was arrested as part of a sting operation to find online child predators. Petersburg Police Officers deploy decoys acting as young children on social media sites. They say Jeffrey Allen contacted one of these decoys on social media. Police say after a sexually explicit conversation...
Prices Push Higher as OPEC Set to Restrict Oil Supply
OPEC members have announced a two million barrel per day cut yesterday at a meeting in Vienna. OPEC leaders say the cut is in response to a slowdown in the global economy. GasBuddy reports the statewide average of regular self-serve unleaded at $4.14 per gallon. Prices have gone up in Indiana every day since Monday. Prices in Vincennes, at last report, are at $3.99 per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded.
