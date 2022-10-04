Read full article on original website
Lisa Fae Brown
Lisa Fae Brown 58, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Lisa was born on May 26, 1964 in Vincennes to the late William Edgar Ravellette and Audrey Imogene Helderman Ravellette. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family. Those left to mourn the loss of Lisa are; a...
‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Fall Large Item Collection Dates Set in Vincennes
The fall large item disposal dates are here for Vincennes City residents. The times will be from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. on two Saturdays — October 15th and October 22nd. The disposal will happen again this time at Republic Services’ location on North Second Street. Items that won’t be accepted include construction debris, building materials, tires, liquid paint, or electronic waste. Also, batteries, Freon-containing items. oil jugs, chemical jugs, and materials with asbestos will not be accepted,
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Celebration of Indigenous People Set for Monday
Columbus Day is Monday — but the day is also about celebrating indigenous people as well. Vincennes University and the Wabash Valley Progressives will celebrate indigenous people as part of a presentation starting Monday afternoon. The two groups will present the PBS film “We Shall Remain Tecumseh’s Vision” at...
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
WTHI
One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting. One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns. If approved,...
VU Gets $540,000 for Industry Training
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded Vincennes University an additional $540,000 to train Certified Clinical Medical Assistants throughout Indiana with the University’s Business & Industry Training program. The award is an additional allocation to the University’s Next Level Jobs funding through June of 2023. Through Next...
Winslow juvenile dead after head-on collision
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it dispatched deputies to the intersection of West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident on Friday morning.
GSH Offering Flu Vaccine Clinics
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will host two more flu vaccine clinics in October in the parking lot next to the Medical Center of Vincennes at 406 North First Street. The clinics will be held tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The clinics are open to anyone 19 years and older.
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to add $28M facility with ASC
Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC and a hip and knee orthopedic clinic, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Oct. 6. The facility will be in Noblesville, Ind., in a 200-acre innovation district. The ASC will contain...
Autumn on Main is Friday
An annual fall event happens this week. The Downtown Vincennes Association will host Autumn on Main this Friday, October 7th. This year’s event will feature live music, a variety of food vendors and fun activities for families. Ellen Harper is one of the organizers for Autumn on Main. She...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
New City Housing Plat Approved by Knox County APC
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved two motions for a new subdivision coming to Vincennes. The group, Wagcar LLC, requested approval of both a preliminary plan and final plat for the area near 12th and Barnett. The area is part of an ongoing effort by the City of Vincennes to increase the City’s housing inventory.
Dancing with the TH Stars already raising $200,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is just days away, fundraising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Chances and Services for Youth. The event will take place Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. at the Hulman Center. Our Shelby Reilly is one of the 12 stars who will be dancing and has helped fundraise for CASY.
