The fall large item disposal dates are here for Vincennes City residents. The times will be from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. on two Saturdays — October 15th and October 22nd. The disposal will happen again this time at Republic Services’ location on North Second Street. Items that won’t be accepted include construction debris, building materials, tires, liquid paint, or electronic waste. Also, batteries, Freon-containing items. oil jugs, chemical jugs, and materials with asbestos will not be accepted,

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO