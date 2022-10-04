ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WTWO/WAWV

‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
waovam.com

Celebration of Indigenous People Set for Monday

Columbus Day is Monday — but the day is also about celebrating indigenous people as well. Vincennes University and the Wabash Valley Progressives will celebrate indigenous people as part of a presentation starting Monday afternoon. The two groups will present the PBS film “We Shall Remain Tecumseh’s Vision” at...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lisa Fae Brown

Lisa Fae Brown 58, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Lisa was born on May 26, 1964 in Vincennes to the late William Edgar Ravellette and Audrey Imogene Helderman Ravellette. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family. Those left to mourn the loss of Lisa are; a...
VINCENNES, IN
Two Injured, One Seriously, in SR 61 Accident

One man was seriously injured last night in a car versus motorcycle accident on State Road 61 near Lemons Road, south of Vincennes. A southbound passenger car, driven by 27 year-old Tyler Bynum of Oaktown, was struck by a motorcycle, operated by 59 year-old Stephen Reel of Bruceville. Sheriff’s deputies believe Reel’s motorcycle traveled left of center, striking the car head-on.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

New City Housing Plat Approved by Knox County APC

The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved two motions for a new subdivision coming to Vincennes. The group, Wagcar LLC, requested approval of both a preliminary plan and final plat for the area near 12th and Barnett. The area is part of an ongoing effort by the City of Vincennes to increase the City’s housing inventory.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Police Arrest Washington Man

Petersburg Police say a sting operation to find child predators online resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Washington man. Police Officers deploy decoys acting as young children on social media sites and they say Jeffrey Allen contacted one of these decoys online. Police say after having a sexually explicit...
PETERSBURG, IN
waovam.com

GSH Offering Flu Vaccine Clinics

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will host two more flu vaccine clinics in October in the parking lot next to the Medical Center of Vincennes at 406 North First Street. The clinics will be held tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The clinics are open to anyone 19 years and older.
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Autumn on Main is Friday

An annual fall event happens this week. The Downtown Vincennes Association will host Autumn on Main this Friday, October 7th. This year’s event will feature live music, a variety of food vendors and fun activities for families. Ellen Harper is one of the organizers for Autumn on Main. She...
VINCENNES, IN
103GBF

Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State

The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
waovam.com

Washington Man Arrested in Petersburg Child Solicitation Case

A 45 year-old Washington man was arrested as part of a sting operation to find online child predators. Petersburg Police Officers deploy decoys acting as young children on social media sites. They say Jeffrey Allen contacted one of these decoys on social media. Police say after a sexually explicit conversation...
PETERSBURG, IN

