Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Feared Prince George
While the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, got worse after Harry married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sources admit that there had been problems between the brothers before Meghan entered the picture. Royal biographer Tina Brown revealed to The Telegraph that issues started to arise after Harry retired from the military in 2015 and became a full-time working royal. It didn't take long for the duke to find it difficult playing "second banana" to William, the future king.
Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral
Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Queen Elizabeth ‘Couldn’t Understand’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Nanny Decision, Expert Says
Queen Elizabeth 'couldn't understand that they didn't have a night nurse and a nanny,' an expert said, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's desire to be 'hands-on' parents.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Made Room for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A body language expert picked up on a few subtle movements that indicated Prince William and Kate Middleton were making "room" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have changed their surname
The death of Elizabeth II entailed many drastic changes in the life of the British royal family. Moreover, it affected even the smallest of them — the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The fact is that Charlotte, George, and Louis have now changed their surname.
Meghan Markle wanted to live in Windsor Castle and be seen as a princess, royal expert claims
Meghan Markle wanted to be seen as a princess, which is likely why she and Prince Harry requested to reside at Windsor Castle after marrying. Prince Harry and Markle married in 2018 and moved into Frogmore Cottage. The home is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle and is property belonging to the Crown Estate.
Prince William and Princess Kate Might Inherit Frogmore House in Windsor
Prince William and Princess Kate are... not short on property right about now. Before receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles, they had already claimed an apartment in Kensington Palace as their own, as well as a country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, plus a "secret" third home in Scotland, reportedly.
King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
Prince George Gave His Classmates a Shocking Statement About Prince William? Kate Middleton’s Eldest Son Reportedly Knows That He’ll Be King One Day
Prince George may only be 9 years old, but he already has an understanding not only of his dad's future role as King but also of his important position when he gets older. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince George was bumped up to the number two spot in the Order of Succession.
Princess Charlotte, 7, comforted by mom Kate Middleton at Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte got emotional during her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service Monday. Mom Kate Middleton provided comfort by gently placing her hand on the teary 7-year-old’s back as they entered Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales also held the young royal’s hand as they walked into the church.
Princess Charlotte, 7, tells Prince George, 9, to bow at Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on. Princess Charlotte was captured giving her big brother, Prince George, instructions about how to conduct himself during their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday. In a short video from the lavish ceremony in London, England, Charlotte, 7, leaned into George, 9, and gestured with...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demoted on royal family official website amid rift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted. Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures were pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website. While they were still working members of the family, the couple’s dedicated...
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
