ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Daily Mail

Republican introduces bill to reallocate the $80 billion being used to expand the IRS to give U.S. troops a raise - with 23,000 living on food stamps

A California Republican lawmaker and Navy veteran is mounting an effort to get military service members a fair wage by redistributing the $80 billion in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats gave to the Internal Revenue Service. Rep. Mike Garcia, the only Republican representing Los Angeles County in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majority Leader#Home Heating#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Liheap#Democrat
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
ZDNet

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease

As technology continues to evolve, so does the gray area where new innovations are not covered by legislation. Artificial intelligence is a prime example. Yet increasingly, AI is being incorporated into everyday life, making guidelines and boundaries more necessary than ever before. Today, the White House released a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" to address this issue.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy