funcheap.com
Opera San José Performance (Mountain View)
Join us for an afternoon of arias with Opera San José! Resident Artists from Opera San José will perform dazzling arias from some of the greatest operatic works. No registration required and walk-ins are welcome. Opera San José is an opera company located in the heart of Silicon...
funcheap.com
“Mae Powell’s Friend Fest” Zeitgeist Patio Concert Festival (SF)
Once a month, the incredible Mae Powell hosts her Friend Fest where she showcases her favorite Bay Area bands. Friend Fest is always a blast and a great way to find new killer bands. This month features : Tamarind, Scott Erdy & Grooblen. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
funcheap.com
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
funcheap.com
AfroComicCon International Film Festival 2022 (Oakland)
AfroComicCon International Film Festival Award Ceremony. AfroComicCon Int. Film Festival is returning in person with an exciting program for this year’s Award Ceremony. This event is FREE and for all ages. Cosplay is highly encouraged. Our two-day event is an innovative, exciting, new interactive comic convention that combines, art,...
funcheap.com
5th Annual Drunken Film Fest Oakland 2022 (Oct. 9-14)
VENUES – The show starts at 7 PM nightly. October 9 – The Double Standard (2424 Telegraph Ave.) October 10 – Stay Gold (2635 San Pablo Ave) October 11 – Temescal Brewing (4115 Telegraph Ave. October 12 – Telegraph (2318 Telegraph Ave. October 13 –...
funcheap.com
Twang Sunday: Free Concert w/ Lucky Lamond and Sam Devine (Thee Parkside)
TWANG! Sunday! FREE and ALL AGES! Country music event featuring different artist each week! Food, Drinks and Live Music!. Lucky Lamond is the folk singer-songwriter artist project of San Diego born, San Francisco based Stephanie Lamond. Raised at the altar of Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and George Harrison, and finding her own inspiration in Joni Mitchell, Mumford & Sons, and Brandi Carlile, join her as she spins the stories she’s spent her life absorbing and dreaming; of family, of legacy, of grief, and ultimately, celebrations of all that it means to be human.
funcheap.com
Indianna Hale: Free Zeitgeist Patio Concert (SF)
Indianna Hale is the Patsy Cline of San Francisco. It’s hard to decide what is better, her voice or her songs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Patio Concert: “Lee Vilenski Trio” Like 007 x Link Wray (Zeitgeist)
Imagine 007 fused with Link Wray and it would sould like the Lee Vilenski Trio. Surf/Jazz/Rock guitar trio from Jupiter. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost:...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
funcheap.com
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
funcheap.com
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
funcheap.com
7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival
OMG hosts the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival with over 100 comics from all over the US coming to the Bay Area to entertain you!. OMG is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows.
funcheap.com
BART’s Free Outdoor Concert Series (SF)
The sounds of rock, Latin music, and more will bring joy to BART riders in the month of October as the latest “welcome back” gesture by the agency to encourage riders to return to transit and reinforce the role public transit plays in fueling the Bay Area’s economy and culture.
funcheap.com
YAY Comics Artists Reception w/ Real Live Cartoonists (SF)
The Cartoon Art Museum welcomes Nidhi Chanani (Jukebox, First Second), Corey Peterschmidt (Amelia Erroway: Castaway Commander, Scholastic Books), Dana Simpson (Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Andrews McMeel Publishing), and Judd Winick (Hilo, Penguin Random House) for the YAY Comics! Artist Reception! Real Live Cartoonists! on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-7pm.
funcheap.com
Award Winning Film “Pretty Problems” Bay Area Debut (Oakland)
Bay Area Filmmaker of the Year, Kestrin Pantera, brings her SXSW Audience Award winning film, Pretty Problems, to debut in the Bay for opening weekend. The film opens at the New Parkway and runs Fri, Sat and Sun. Pantera will do a Director Q&A after the 5:30pm showing on Saturday, Oct 8.
funcheap.com
“Into View: Bernice Bing” Opening Day at Asian Art Museum (SF)
Discover the life and career of modern artist Bernice “Bingo” Bing (1936–1998), a San Francisco original. Into View: Bernice Bing reveals the evolution of Bing’s remarkable practice and shows how her perseverance as a queer Asian American woman fueled her achievements as a catalyst in the Bay Area cultural scene.
funcheap.com
Bay Area SHARKtober Party w/ Surf Metal Band + Shark Lectures (Pacifica)
Blue Drinks Bay Area is getting extra sharky for October thanks to a very special guest, shark biologist Dr. David Shiffman, coming through the San Francisco Bay Area during his book tour for ‘Why Sharks Matter‘. Doesn’t sound sharky enough? We’ll be taking this SHARKtober Blue Drinks to...
funcheap.com
“Comrade Sisters” Black Panther Outdoor Book Reading at Kerouac Alley (SF)
City Lights joins Ericka Huggins and Stephen Shames and local friends (tba) celebrating the launch for the publication of Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party: Photographs by Stephen Shames, Text by Ericka Huggins published by ACC Art Books – This event will take place in Kerouac Alley, between City Lights and Vesuvio Cafe, between Columbus and Grant Avenues. It is free to the public. We highly advise the wearing of facial covering for this event.
funcheap.com
Hella Emo’s RAWRing ’20s + clasSICKS Halloween Party (SF)
Halloween is a special, spooky season for the Sad Kids. Spirit is stocking our costumes (and let’s face it, our everyday wardrobe too), pumpkin spice is warming our tummies, and maybe that old guy at the grocery store won’t remind us it isn’t Halloween anymore. And of...
