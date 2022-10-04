Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVE
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
funcheap.com
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
funcheap.com
Social: Plant Swap (Sunset Branch Library)
Meet in our outdoor patio for a Plant Swap. Bring a plant, take a plant, bring your seedlings, divisions or cuttings to swap with other gardeners. All types of plants are welcome: succulents, house plants, flowers, ground covers or wild grasses. Bring cuttings, starts, bulbs or full-sized plants. Please label your plants prior to bringing them to the swap!
funcheap.com
YAY Comics Artists Reception w/ Real Live Cartoonists (SF)
The Cartoon Art Museum welcomes Nidhi Chanani (Jukebox, First Second), Corey Peterschmidt (Amelia Erroway: Castaway Commander, Scholastic Books), Dana Simpson (Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Andrews McMeel Publishing), and Judd Winick (Hilo, Penguin Random House) for the YAY Comics! Artist Reception! Real Live Cartoonists! on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-7pm.
funcheap.com
Art Visit with Cee Cee in Her Oakland Studio
Meet Amanda and Michal in North Oakland for an interactive look at Cee Cee’s latest paintings. Please RSVP and we will email you the exact address. Cee Cee’s artwork is partially aimed at sex positivity and the de-stigmatization of sex work. She donates a portion of her profits to organizations that help improve the lives of current and former sex workers. Her models are usually folks within this community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
funcheap.com
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF)
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF) Puzzled Pint is back in person again, bringing puzzles to the people over pints. A free event for puzzle lovers occurring in pubs throughout the globe on the second Tuesday of each month – if you like escape rooms, crosswords, or sudoku, you’ll love Puzzled Pint! Local Game Control volunteers will provide everything you need including hints to help beginners along. Bring a team of 2 to 5 people or come and make new friends.
funcheap.com
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
funcheap.com
Plants, Pots, & Patio Furniture Sale (Oakland)
Advance reservation required! Visit our website for sign up!. 40 – 50% off retail prices plants, pots, patio furniture, garden art, supplies!. Sign up on our website at theplantexchange.com to reserve your spot!. Fundraiser sales support our mission to re-home, recycle and reuse plants and supplies. Disclaimer: Please double...
RELATED PEOPLE
funcheap.com
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
funcheap.com
“Cougars on the Loose” Comedy Night at Hangar 1 Distillery (Alameda)
The ridiculously funny pack of cougars from the Cougar Comedy Collection are hosting a comedy show at our distillery, with Candy Shaw, Karin Babbitt, Nicole Tran, Lalita Dee, and Susan Maletta, hosted by alpha mama Priya Guyadeen. Get your tickets for a night of big laughs, delicious cocktails, and gorgeous...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
funcheap.com
Whale of a Sale + One Day Rummage Sale (Burlingame)
St Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010 | 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010. The Circle of St. Paul’s will host a one day “A Whale of a Sale”. Where: St Paul’s Episcopal Church inside the church buildings & in the car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
El Cerrito Free Folk Festival 2022
The El Cerrito Free Folk Festival is a day-long arts and music festival that is free of charge and open to the public. The generosity and sponsorship of the San Francisco Folk Music Club and the City of El Cerrito Arts and Culture Commission have made the annual El Cerrito Free Folk Festival possible over the years.
funcheap.com
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at Avenues San Francisco (3606 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/448138/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
funcheap.com
Bayview 3rd Street Cleanup + Free Food & Treats for Volunteers
Help the Bayview Merchants Association, Avenue Greenlight, and SFCDMA clean up along 3rd Street in Bayview. Meet at Linda Brooks Burton Library (5075 3rd St). All supplies provided. stay afterwards for free food & refreshments at Gratta Wines and Market (5299 3rd St). Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
funcheap.com
San Francisco’s Redwood Room + Almanac Beer Oktoberfest Takeover
The Redwood Room, the recently redesigned art-deco inspired, high-end bar located in The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel launched a new limited-time menu in partnership with San Francisco Bay Almanac Beer Co. to celebrate Oktoberfest. Almanac, which has a reputation for its wide selection of beers brewed in rich authentic German barley, is inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty. In celebration of the tradition of Munich’s famous annual Oktoberfest, the Redwood Room presents the following Almanac Beer lineup available exclusively for the month of October:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
SF’s “Legal Abortion Nationwide Now” March & Rally (Union Square)
We march for the 10-year-old little girl who was raped… then forced to travel to get an abortion because she was 3 days past the 6 week cut-off of a “heartbeat bill.”. We march for women like Mahsa Amini who are beaten by the morality police in Iran for showing a lock of their hair.
funcheap.com
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
funcheap.com
Rock-N-Stroll’s Fall Festival: Free Live Music + Big Sales (Rockridge Oakland)
Free outdoor live music, big sales, popup vendors, kids’ crafts, art shows, tastings, and fun activities for the whole family. College Avenue (from Broadway to Alcatraz) welcomes you to stop by, say hello, and enjoy the local wares, fine dining, savory sweets, and delicious drinks you can only find in Oakland’s Rockridge District. Take BART to the Rockridge Station and you’re there!
funcheap.com
“Redline Redefined” Oakland Sound Walk & Bike Rid by Thingamajigs
“Redline Redefined” Oakland Sound Walk & Launch Party by Thingamajigs (Oct.8-9) Thingamajigs presents a new project called Redline Redefined that explores the history of redlining in through the lens of 8 East Bay artists to explore the discriminatory practices of redlining and their effects in our neighborhoods. Thanks to...
Comments / 0