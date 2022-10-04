ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ns97U_0iMW0W5q00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state.

In Sacramento County, the data shows an estimated 119 people lost their lives in 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning, and Sacramento County says 50 have died from the same cause in the first seven months of 2022.

North High School’s plan to battle opioids on campus

The dashboard for San Francisco County shows there were an estimated 382 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, 101 in San Joaquin County and 1,361 in Los Angeles County.

The California Department of Public Health said fentanyl-related overdose deaths for younger people, between the ages of 10 and 19, have also greatly increased from 2018 to 2020. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl for those ages in 2018 was 36, and it was 261 in 2020.

Overall, there were 107,622 fatal overdoses nationwide in 2021, according to the CDC.

The risk of street drugs, such as cocaine and pills, having fentanyl is high, Sacramento County health officials say, and people may unknowingly consume fentanyl, which could lead to an overdose.

According to the CDPH, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it found two out of every five counterfeit pills had a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Below are the steps on what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid, according to the CDC.

How to spot an overdose

  • Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
  • Falling asleep or losing consciousness
  • Slow, weak, or no breathing
  • Choking or gurgling sounds
  • Limp body
  • Cold and/or clammy skin
  • Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

What to do when someone overdoses

  • Immediately call 911

California has a 911 “Good Samaritan law” that provides protection for those seeking help. To learn more about the law, click or tap here .

  • Administer naloxone (Narcan)

If there are doubts as to whether the person overdosed on an opioid, it should still be used.

“Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing,” the CDC said .

A second dose of naloxone can be used if there is no reaction to the first dose.

“More than one dose of naloxone may be required when stronger opioids like fentanyl are involved,” the CDC said.

  • Keep the person who overdosed awake and breathing
  • Lay them on their side to prevent choking
  • Stay with them until help arrives.

What not to do when someone overdoses

  • Do not slap or forcefully hit them

“If you cannot wake the person by shouting, rubbing your knuckles on the sternum (center of the chest or rib cage), or light pinching, the person may be unconscious,” the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration advised.

  • Do not put them into a cold bath or shower

It could cause them to go into shock. They could slip or drown if left unattended.

  • Do not give them a drug or substance other than naloxone
  • Do not make them vomit

They could choke on or inhale the vomit, which could be fatal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction to alcohol or drugs, the Department of Health Services offers support and treatment services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
KGET

Week in Review: Job market expansion, inflation relief checks and more

1. Job market gets bull-ish The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone. A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
KGET

What is Prop 27? Explaining California’s online gambling bill

You’ve seen the political ads on your television, you’ve heard them on the radio, you may have even seen a billboard or two. There’s truly been no shortage of money spent on Proposition 27. But what exactly is Prop 27 and who supports and opposes it? Let’s start with the “what.” If you ever tune […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Northern California yacht dealer pleads guilty to $1.3 million in tax evasion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland yacht dealer pleaded guilty to evading more than $1.3 million in taxes between 2017 and 2020, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Thursday. According to the California Department of Justice, Deborah Reynolds did not pay the state sales tax from yacht sales and leasing deals from her companies in […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Cdc#Drug Overdose#North High School#Cdph
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Financial Regulation News

California launches Cannabis Equity Grants initiative

California’s Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) is accepting applications for its Cannabis Equity Grants Program for Local Jurisdictions.© Shutterstock The initiative seeks to advance economic justice for populations and communities harmed by cannabis prohibition and the War on Drugs (WoD) by providing support to local jurisdictions promoting equity and eliminating barriers to enter […] The post California launches Cannabis Equity Grants initiative appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Are stimulus checks a good response to rising inflation?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most Californians dealing with the impacts of inflation will soon see some relief. The first batch of the Middle Class Tax refund payments are expected to go out today. Payments are tiered by how much you make and your tax filings. Individuals earning less than $75,000 will get up to $350 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
FOX40

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.  The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy