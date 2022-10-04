ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter￼

By Matt O&#039;Brien, Tom Krisher, Randall Chase, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0RY1_0iMVznee00

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles .

For a second time, Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Twitter’s stock jumped nearly 13% to $47.93 before trading stopped on the New York Stock Exchange, which listed “news pending” as the reason for the halt. Trading halts are how stock exchanges give investors a forced timeout when trading for a stock gets too chaotic, or when a company is about to offer market-moving news.

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ can’t be shown in this Colorado town — for now

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified.

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against a Twitter lawsuit, which was filed in July.

Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform , and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.

Neither Twitter nor lawyers for Musk responded to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk’s argument for walking away from the deal has largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. But most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

By going through with the deal, Musk essentially gave Twitter what it was seeking from the court — “specific performance” of the contract with Musk, meaning he would have to go through with the purchase at the original price. The contract Musk signed also has a $1 billion breakup fee.

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses up for $150K auction, adds to Netflix series criticism

Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”

“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”

If Musk were to lose the trial, the judge could not only force him to close the deal but also impose interest payments that would have increased its cost, Talley said.

What did surprise Talley is that Musk doesn’t appear to be trying to renegotiate the deal. Even a modest price reduction might have given Musk a “moral victory” and the ability to say he got something out of the protracted dispute, Talley said.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors that Musk’s latest offer is a clear sign that he recognized his chances of winning were slim.

“Being forced to do the deal after a long and ugly court battle in Delaware was not an ideal scenario, and instead accepting this path and moving forward with the deal will save a massive legal headache.”

Among the remedies that would favor Twitter is a court order to go through with the deal. The Chancery Court last year forced private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. to go through with its $550 million buyout of DecoPac, a company based in Minnesota that calls itself the world’s largest supplier of cake decorating supplies to professional decorators and bakeries. The case was emblematic of the court’s common — though not uniform — resolution of enforcing contractual obligations on buyers.

Other options include Musk being forced to pay the breakup fee each side agreed to if deemed responsible for the deal falling through. Or he might have to pay off a larger amount without actually buying the company for $44 billion.

Legal experts have said that Delaware courts have been picky about interpreting what counts as a valid reason for backing off of a deal. The gap between what Musk knew about Twitter when he made the offer in April and the state of the company today had to be huge, and there’s little evidence of that, one lawyer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Everything we know about Musk’s shifting plans to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is proceeding with a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the original purchase price agreed upon in April, amid an intense legal battle between the two sides. The billionaire businessman is reversing course from his previous attempts to back out of the deal, where he argued that Twitter wasn’t truthful about the […]
BUSINESS
KGET

Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man gets 18 years, 8 months for stabbing, setting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed a dog then set the animal on fire while it was still alive was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison. Orlando Vela, 37, sat quietly next to defense attorney Jim Rogers as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence. On the morning […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
KGET

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family – before he took them away, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 women identified in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#Bloomberg News#Delaware Chancery Court
KGET

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Case dismissed against man who drove into crowd of protesters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program, defense attorneys said. Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
KGET

Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy