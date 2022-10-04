ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More

Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids

Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William’s father, King Charles III, in 2005, as “grandmother” or even “step-grandmother,” according to royal biographer Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Announces New Grant Benefiting Inspirational Women

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is paying it forward, with a new partnership that'll award $1 million to women experiencing financial hardship. The foundation -- in conjunction with The VING Project -- invite individuals between the ages of 14 and 18 years old to nominate a woman who has inspired them but is also navigating life's challenges. If chosen, the individuals who submitted nominations will have the opportunity to give a $1,000 grant to the woman they nominated.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Daily Mail

Fury after woke orchestra which has received more than £1m of public money refused to play the National Anthem after the Queen died because it 'symbolises the 'racist' British Empire' - despite its director and founder previously receiving a CBE

An orchestra which has received more than £1 million of public money refused to play the National Anthem after the Queen died because it said it symbolises the ‘racist’ British Empire. The Chineke! Orchestra performed at the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland during the mourning period, but founder...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy