Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne Appears Increasingly Comfortable, Poised in QB1 Role
Drew Pyne rose to the occasion in each of his three starts, even as the level of competition has increased. On Saturday against No. 16 BYU, Pyne played arguably his best game of the season against a ranked opponent. He completed 79 percent of his passes (22 of 28) for 262 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Notre Dame Meets Lofty Preseason Expectations in Win Over No. 16 BYU
Notre Dame tipped its hand to No. 16 BYU with a chance to seal an Irish victory. On third and four with 1:54 remaining, four Notre Dame tight ends entered the game along with 227-pound running back Audric Estime. Without any receivers on the field, the Irish made their intentions clear: they were going to run the ball.
Video | Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Post-BYU Win
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke following the win over BYU in Las Vegas. 0:00 - Impressions of quarterback Drew Pyne and receiver Jayden Thomas. 0:40 - Offensive line and defensive line stepping up in big moments. 1:30 - Thoughts on tight end Michael Mayer. Like and Subscribe to...
Notre Dame Captain Jarrett Patterson Continuing to Push
Jarrett Patterson announced his return to Notre Dame on January 9th. The California native wanted to improve his draft stock, but also lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff. Instead, Patterson has seen nothing but adversity as he tore a pec muscle during offseason workouts and then suffered...
ISD Game Predictions: BYU
It’s Friday again, and that mean game prediction time once again. The Irish are trying to log their third straight win, and BYU is looking for “revenge” for some reason. Which team comes out on top?. Mike Frank. The Cougars are getting healthier, and they’ve found ways...
