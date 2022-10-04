Drew Pyne rose to the occasion in each of his three starts, even as the level of competition has increased. On Saturday against No. 16 BYU, Pyne played arguably his best game of the season against a ranked opponent. He completed 79 percent of his passes (22 of 28) for 262 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage.

