Shipwrecked Faith Poem by Martin Greyford
Abandoned in the mist of vapourised prayers. To the measure for happenstance given herein. Which is least better compared to the numbness.... Intriguing thoughts killing me...... Slowly but later help me. Become conscious....... Allowing me to call it a day.
Why Change? Poem by Araek Maharba
To what they've always wanted. I accepted myself long ago. Masochism and self mutilation is something that I have been told is quite sickening.
Synthetic futures: my journey into the emotional, poetic world of AI art making
Generative art making is flourishing. Algorithms that turn text prompts into images, such as DALL-E and Stable Diffusion, are emerging as viable creative tools. And they’re fuelling much debate about their artistic legitimacy and potential to pinch our jobs. The sudden leap in fidelity of artificial intelligence (AI) art production has been made possible by advances in deep learning technologies, in particular natural language processing and generative adversarial networks. In essence, a user can input a text description and the algorithm auto-translates this into a cohesive image. MidJourney – or MJ as it is known to its passionate users – is perhaps...
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s forces.
Ukrainians are posing with a giant postage stamp depicting the blown up bridge linking Russia and Crimea
The leader of Ukraine's postal service tweeted Saturday that "coming soon," a new stamp of the explosion will read "Crimean Bridge - Done."
In My Flight Suit Poem by Nassy Fesharaki
Losing lives, sacrifice." See writings on the wall. And saw deaths and injured. As well as quills to pen. For their loss, were worried. That Ebi was killed, dead. Has been shot; is a victim. Smart and clever. My friend, the major,. Helped us like an angel. He sent the...
Implicit Thought Poem by Reza Raza
Life is a wonderful myth- Thousand skulls painted on the pages of the universe to catch the absurd,. Hydrocarbons get diminished off being burned. Gradually desire the new- Illusory life searching new gets crushed on Ghaseti Begum's mortar. Yet the cliff of basic principle remains unchanged. If a miraculous power...
New 'ethics guidance' for top science journals aims to root out harmful research – but can it succeed?
The British journal Nature was founded in 1869 and is one of the world’s most influential and prestigious outlets for scientific research. Its publisher, Nature Portfolio (a subsidiary of the academic publishing giant Springer Nature), also publishes dozens of specialised journals under the Nature banner, covering almost every branch of science. In August, the company published new ethics guidance for researchers. The new guidance is part of Nature’s “attempt to acknowledge and learn from our troubled deep and recent past, understand the roots of injustice and work to address them as we aim to make the scientific enterprise open and welcoming...
We Are Still Invictus! ! Poem by Khayelihle Bongiswa Gamedze
After all the arrows and spears that has been pointed to us,. We have been immortal, we have been invincible... Together we proved to be- inevitable. We have crossed each and every fire. Enduring with our father 's name,. We have not been singed by any flame... When they ignited...
A Moment in History Poem by Floy Dy Ra Aka Floyd Floydson
Because we are all heroes to our neighbors.
Poetry Is For Human Perfection! Poem by Ramesh T A
By so doing, a lot of variety in literature will come;. That is the day when all can enjoy real literature;. Literature cherishes best of human life in the world!. Writing Poetry many can develop heart, mind and soul;. Progress of heart, mind and soul makes one complete!
Homage To Unamuno Poem by Paul Hartal
Was born in Bilbao into a Basque family. and at the University of Madrid. as rector of the university. the conflict between faith and reason. the development of the brotherhood of man. A Catholic, Unamuno held that religion. is needed for authentic human existence. For pragmatic reasons, we need religion,
A You Problem Poem by Randy McClave
You'll never see me being hateful or hear me cursin,. Never does my belief or attitude ever worsen. I enjoy any occasion, with my friends or a relation. With the warmth of their smiles I enjoy soaking. I also always enjoy the people that I am with. With them I'll...
Words Of Wisdom Poem by Shavon Harrington
Life is how we challenge it. Signs of tension, everyday life tussles.
