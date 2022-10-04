ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

When The Rain Subsides Poem by Jim Yerman

Tragedy bursts into our lives like a sudden thunderstorm. leaving a path of sadness and destruction in its wake. And though the initial tragedy may take but a moment. no deadline to a person's pain. When we know someone who's experienced a tragedy. who's sorrow will not fade away. and...
poemhunter.com

Second Coming Soon Poem by Ima Ryma

There came upon the Earth, God's son. That human goodness could be done. Through the centuries we did live. Of sin free life the good do yearn. It be darkest just before dawn. Salvation soon shall be upon.
poemhunter.com

Shipwrecked Faith Poem by Martin Greyford

Abandoned in the mist of vapourised prayers. To the measure for happenstance given herein. Which is least better compared to the numbness.... Intriguing thoughts killing me...... Slowly but later help me. Become conscious....... Allowing me to call it a day.
#War#Poem#Counting Sheep
poemhunter.com

In The End Poem by Randy McClave

Or what any president or dictator might do. Only God has the ending letter to send. Then he and not man will tell the world when to eclipse. Only God can end the world that he created from the beginning. Randy L. McClave.
poemhunter.com

Mother Poem by Mamata Bhatt

It's as darkest as the darkest night. It is like tickling ear with a fur. It is like as correct prediction as Oedipus parents' got,. It is like I am Diana of my mom.
poemhunter.com

Retirement Home Poem by Ima Ryma

Deep in the woods of Emerald Isle. A leprechaun with a sly smile. Told elves up North, all were welcome. Retirement has great dividends. Baking cookies for Keebler's biz.
poemhunter.com

Romantic Life Is A Great Adventure! Poem by Ramesh T A

Adventure, love, comedy or tragedy are what make romantic life;. Life of an individual in the world is unique to live as in adventure;. Adventure is a great mission each individual tries to do one best;. Best way of life one chooses to live and show to world one's feat!
poemhunter.com

Spirit Do Hears Poem by Jcson Jenuis

But the thunder striking advice from shango we can not deny,. Has drummed a big sound unto the undying ears of forefathers,. Whiles the fortification of our bodies swims with charms,. For the wars brought us warriors,. And the rains brought us barns,. This is to us, that the spirit...
poemhunter.com

Implicit Thought Poem by Reza Raza

Life is a wonderful myth- Thousand skulls painted on the pages of the universe to catch the absurd,. Hydrocarbons get diminished off being burned. Gradually desire the new- Illusory life searching new gets crushed on Ghaseti Begum's mortar. Yet the cliff of basic principle remains unchanged. If a miraculous power...
poemhunter.com

Resistance Of Wheel Poem by Yousif Ibrahim Abubaker

The stars of 12 o'clock at night shall be dear to you; you should carry forward a riddle shelter shining rainbows. The soul luxuriates with impartial things, fading its tenderness on stocks and mud tracing hours of coming breezy days. The shadows of elated ashes above your shoulder with thirsty...
poemhunter.com

Klaren Madaka

It took my pride, and it doesn't put your heart at ease;. Families have been broken though they had been modern. Sometimes I wonder who gave birth to you..... Last time you were in our neighbors house and like always you brought pain with you. The Best Poem Of Klaren...
poemhunter.com

Breaking The Law Poem by Rajendran Muthiah

And the earth has pits and mounds. Fruits are sour and sweet. Ugly and beauty are all beings. Black and white live beside. Light and dark follow each. A dynasty's rule wasn't eternal. Poets appeal either to heart. or mind except a few rare. Divide and rule some devils. but...
poemhunter.com

Be My Fairy Tale Poem by Mark Heathcote

Come, darling, you're already kismet calling to me. Fates have been kind, but it's bound to turn ugly for us. full of sharks hungry, basking by my side. Come, darling, you're already kismet calling to me. And like a suicidal fool, I'm running to you. Believing everything will be bright...
