When The Rain Subsides Poem by Jim Yerman
Tragedy bursts into our lives like a sudden thunderstorm. leaving a path of sadness and destruction in its wake. And though the initial tragedy may take but a moment. no deadline to a person's pain. When we know someone who's experienced a tragedy. who's sorrow will not fade away. and...
Second Coming Soon Poem by Ima Ryma
There came upon the Earth, God's son. That human goodness could be done. Through the centuries we did live. Of sin free life the good do yearn. It be darkest just before dawn. Salvation soon shall be upon.
Shipwrecked Faith Poem by Martin Greyford
Abandoned in the mist of vapourised prayers. To the measure for happenstance given herein. Which is least better compared to the numbness.... Intriguing thoughts killing me...... Slowly but later help me. Become conscious....... Allowing me to call it a day.
Another Of Her Rose Petals Falls Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts
With a hint of reluctance. You trying to tempt me with a walk through the garden. Oh no, oh no I will have no parts of it. To ever give you that kind of trust. I watched the love loss from a distance that's good enough. Your anger, I can...
In The End Poem by Randy McClave
Or what any president or dictator might do. Only God has the ending letter to send. Then he and not man will tell the world when to eclipse. Only God can end the world that he created from the beginning. Randy L. McClave.
Mother Poem by Mamata Bhatt
It's as darkest as the darkest night. It is like tickling ear with a fur. It is like as correct prediction as Oedipus parents' got,. It is like I am Diana of my mom.
Retirement Home Poem by Ima Ryma
Deep in the woods of Emerald Isle. A leprechaun with a sly smile. Told elves up North, all were welcome. Retirement has great dividends. Baking cookies for Keebler's biz.
Romantic Life Is A Great Adventure! Poem by Ramesh T A
Adventure, love, comedy or tragedy are what make romantic life;. Life of an individual in the world is unique to live as in adventure;. Adventure is a great mission each individual tries to do one best;. Best way of life one chooses to live and show to world one's feat!
Spirit Do Hears Poem by Jcson Jenuis
But the thunder striking advice from shango we can not deny,. Has drummed a big sound unto the undying ears of forefathers,. Whiles the fortification of our bodies swims with charms,. For the wars brought us warriors,. And the rains brought us barns,. This is to us, that the spirit...
Implicit Thought Poem by Reza Raza
Life is a wonderful myth- Thousand skulls painted on the pages of the universe to catch the absurd,. Hydrocarbons get diminished off being burned. Gradually desire the new- Illusory life searching new gets crushed on Ghaseti Begum's mortar. Yet the cliff of basic principle remains unchanged. If a miraculous power...
Resistance Of Wheel Poem by Yousif Ibrahim Abubaker
The stars of 12 o'clock at night shall be dear to you; you should carry forward a riddle shelter shining rainbows. The soul luxuriates with impartial things, fading its tenderness on stocks and mud tracing hours of coming breezy days. The shadows of elated ashes above your shoulder with thirsty...
An Important Spark Poem by ANJANDEV ROY
Leads us towards success.... An important spark within......though very little,. It can definitely guide us towards our goal.
The Luck Of A Fool's Paradise Poem by Bryan Taplits
And trusts he won't wake up in his bed: Dead. Of the past rows that he had once sowed. They run bold-always finding new fields to be tilled. nor, unlike us, are they are ever, and apparently never, fooled.
Klaren Madaka
It took my pride, and it doesn't put your heart at ease;. Families have been broken though they had been modern. Sometimes I wonder who gave birth to you..... Last time you were in our neighbors house and like always you brought pain with you. The Best Poem Of Klaren...
Abstract Of Tears Poem by Satish Verma
To tear into moon sans clothes. eyes and reptiles start moving. to make new sacred temples.
Breaking The Law Poem by Rajendran Muthiah
And the earth has pits and mounds. Fruits are sour and sweet. Ugly and beauty are all beings. Black and white live beside. Light and dark follow each. A dynasty's rule wasn't eternal. Poets appeal either to heart. or mind except a few rare. Divide and rule some devils. but...
Be My Fairy Tale Poem by Mark Heathcote
Come, darling, you're already kismet calling to me. Fates have been kind, but it's bound to turn ugly for us. full of sharks hungry, basking by my side. Come, darling, you're already kismet calling to me. And like a suicidal fool, I'm running to you. Believing everything will be bright...
