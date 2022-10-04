ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

The Smiles Follow You Poem by Evelyn Judy Buehler

The golden hour for rising has arrived, and there are violet roses in the sky,. So, I bid hello to you, my robust friend, as the vibrant, cerise birds float by. The obsidian night, it was very long, and was filled with pleasant dreaming,. Like scenes from the heart of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiku
poemhunter.com

Heretic Bard. Poem by Sara Iglesias

I yearn for your immaculate feel. which travels to whimsical spots. The lightness of thy character like the wind flies. Which shield entrusted secrets. as wine, lust slips through. Worthy of merry and grace. Expectant, will I become to your glimpse. Stealing time and hope. The flame that my anguish...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

A Beautiful Gift. Poem by Michael Cochrane

The green hills and the fields of corn, that sway in the breeze. The skylark hovering above the blue horizon. The essence of this land is the people who have a joy and a gift of spirit with genuine warmth which charms your heart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Ugly Chair Poem by Randy McClave

As though as if it had never had any shading. And it's much older than thirty. Like the princess chair in any romantic story. The chairs know that one is beautiful and one is not. For their beauty they were originally bought,. And they both are able to give the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Ancient Blood Forests Poem by Juan Arabia

And the hollows blinded in the deep. All of them, now stirring, cast out the fossil. and the dark ship's entire crew. All of them, now joyful, plunge into the void. Remember the Albatross, the essential ballad. The first apple sack. tossed to the bottomless well of old age. And...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy