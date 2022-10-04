Read full article on original website
The Glory Of The Promised Valley. Poem by Sara Iglesias
To the glory of the promised valley. Where honey and milk overflow. to far lands, divinity glides. while the wind beats north. to the ruthless deities of your past.
Evaluating Character Poem by Bryan Taplits
Which tempts and allures you. Might have a pith that is worthy within.
The Smiles Follow You Poem by Evelyn Judy Buehler
The golden hour for rising has arrived, and there are violet roses in the sky,. So, I bid hello to you, my robust friend, as the vibrant, cerise birds float by. The obsidian night, it was very long, and was filled with pleasant dreaming,. Like scenes from the heart of...
Heretic Bard. Poem by Sara Iglesias
I yearn for your immaculate feel. which travels to whimsical spots. The lightness of thy character like the wind flies. Which shield entrusted secrets. as wine, lust slips through. Worthy of merry and grace. Expectant, will I become to your glimpse. Stealing time and hope. The flame that my anguish...
They Are Illiterate... (06 / 10 / 2022 / 09: 38-Thu-Am) . Poem by Koena Mokoena
The fact is people come to my home without my permission, hence claiming that i should marry them and for this reason they forget that they are illiterate and as a result they humiliate me for this matter. The fact is i am an author, hence i am published across...
Our Resistance Poem by Satish Verma
Ascent comes first. The glory moves. the world. But the chilled midriff collapses. and you take revenge. I become your god. daily. There was no other colosseum.
Reaching For The Heavens Poem by Bryan Taplits
Of peace and not of force. remembering all the dead.
A Beautiful Gift. Poem by Michael Cochrane
The green hills and the fields of corn, that sway in the breeze. The skylark hovering above the blue horizon. The essence of this land is the people who have a joy and a gift of spirit with genuine warmth which charms your heart.
The Ugly Chair Poem by Randy McClave
As though as if it had never had any shading. And it's much older than thirty. Like the princess chair in any romantic story. The chairs know that one is beautiful and one is not. For their beauty they were originally bought,. And they both are able to give the...
A Break-Up Reminder Poem by james watkin
A note, passed on; of this girl's friend. Sombre, charred; for passion, burnt out.
Ancient Blood Forests Poem by Juan Arabia
And the hollows blinded in the deep. All of them, now stirring, cast out the fossil. and the dark ship's entire crew. All of them, now joyful, plunge into the void. Remember the Albatross, the essential ballad. The first apple sack. tossed to the bottomless well of old age. And...
Walking Through The Morning Dew Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
Greatful for this precious dream. You give a smile and walk my way. Amidst the lovely morning dew.
