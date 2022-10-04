ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

Shipwrecked Faith Poem by Martin Greyford

Abandoned in the mist of vapourised prayers. To the measure for happenstance given herein. Which is least better compared to the numbness.... Intriguing thoughts killing me...... Slowly but later help me. Become conscious....... Allowing me to call it a day.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem
poemhunter.com

The Traveler Poem by Rommel Galicia

And stayed, held on with words unsaid. Since the day we met and fell on each madly. Hay of silver string is all for the love's art. For me to find you there in a lovely rhyme.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

In The End Poem by Randy McClave

Or what any president or dictator might do. Only God has the ending letter to send. Then he and not man will tell the world when to eclipse. Only God can end the world that he created from the beginning. Randy L. McClave.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Life's Calliope Poem by Bryan Taplits

None falters or falls-although some do lose face. Others will take their place in the sun. No playmate's hand is yet clutched at table's head. No highs, nor yet any lows. Since all the actors must whirl in this hotbed. The posture of each at the end is unbent,. Horizontal-
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Doing Natural Work Is Justice! Poem by Ramesh T A

Before and after holidays resuming work don't make one free;. Doing regular work is like oil mongering bull's job for many;. Interesting work after good education only makes one elated;. That too if done with a team of dear friends, one does miracle!. Work interesting and very much to our...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
poemhunter.com

Warm Breath Poem by Clyde Cruz

Tired, my head low, my body aching, I was ready to go. Then a cold wind hit me. I was surrounded by a mist pushing my consciousness within. It was then I felt the warmth of my breath and realized the fire within. It's still there, no matter how small. And I fear it will die if I stop now. I still have more to give. And tonight…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

A Beautiful Gift. Poem by Michael Cochrane

The green hills and the fields of corn, that sway in the breeze. The skylark hovering above the blue horizon. The essence of this land is the people who have a joy and a gift of spirit with genuine warmth which charms your heart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Scar Poem by mila flower

I asked him several times to close the window and go to the kitchen,. i've spent my own money to buy them when i was fourteen. my childhood trauma😋 i still got the scar, it's on my left hand, and weirdly, it‘s not kinda even. it looks like a ship. i don't remember anything of that night, except for the part where i yell and the entire house wakes up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

From Darkness To Light. Poem by Casim Kasamu

Now shines on another far away city. Showing no signs of life again. Darkness is all they see. Is being blown away by the ruthless wind. Blowing away in the dust with no trail of hope. Little hope they had, but the wind swept away all hopes. 'There's light at...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

I Keep Waiting Poem by Mohammad Younus

For the scent obtained... Every tune of a musical instrument... ...that is played by the.musician... From all directions in the garden of humanity... ...the puffs of the breeze blowing... ...are not the same;. Sometimes it blows hot, and... ...sometimes it blows cold;. Every man speaks a different language;. Every man...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Lick For A While Poem by Ima Ryma

And the whole household would feel good. Not be sure what to make of me. And was okay 'twixt and 'tween us. Because the cat was curious.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy