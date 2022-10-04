ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

wfla.com

1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release. Sgt. Michael O’Brien with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the vice and narcotics unit searched a home on Patricia Place in the River Country Estates subdivision.
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hurricane Ian brings Pasco deputy a new friend

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputy made an unexpected new friend last week while preparing for Hurricane Ian. As the winds and rain began to pick up ahead of the storm, a scared kitten ran into U.S. 19 in Holiday. A PSO deputy driving in the area saw the kitten and stopped to help. The kitten quickly climbed into the patrol car's wheel well.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

