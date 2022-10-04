A Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputy made an unexpected new friend last week while preparing for Hurricane Ian. As the winds and rain began to pick up ahead of the storm, a scared kitten ran into U.S. 19 in Holiday. A PSO deputy driving in the area saw the kitten and stopped to help. The kitten quickly climbed into the patrol car's wheel well.

