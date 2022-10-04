Read full article on original website
Related
HCSO investigates shooting in Tampa that left 1 person dead
Deputies responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Friday, just before 5 p.m.
Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps
HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
fox13news.com
Multi-county mega adoption event held in Dade City
A lot of lovable dogs are up for adoption this weekend in Pasco County. Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are joining together for a dogs only mega-adoption event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfla.com
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release. Sgt. Michael O’Brien with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the vice and narcotics unit searched a home on Patricia Place in the River Country Estates subdivision.
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
suncoastnews.com
Hurricane Ian brings Pasco deputy a new friend
A Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputy made an unexpected new friend last week while preparing for Hurricane Ian. As the winds and rain began to pick up ahead of the storm, a scared kitten ran into U.S. 19 in Holiday. A PSO deputy driving in the area saw the kitten and stopped to help. The kitten quickly climbed into the patrol car's wheel well.
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Spring Hill Publix, deputies say
Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
‘I’ll f— you up’: Clearwater man accused of pushing, punching children, police say
A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two children in April 2021, according to police.
Pinellas woman locks dog in room covered in ‘human feces,’ deputies say
A Safety Harbor woman was arrested and accused of locking a dog in a bedroom covered in human feces, according to arrest documents.
Mom disciplines children by burning their hands on stove, deputies say
A mother was arrested after deputies said she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove.
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
Palmetto man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief cash from Moose Lodge
Police said the money was reported stolen from a Moose Lodge in Palmetto.
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722
Comments / 1