Man Shot And Killed In Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Tampa. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Suspect identified in Tampa shooting that left 1 person dead: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have identified a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Decomposed Body Found In A St. Petersburg Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A decomposed body has been found in St. Petersburg and police are investigating the death as suspicious. On Thursday, Patrol Officers were called to Dell Holmes Park regarding a decomposed body in the park. It was found in heavy brush in
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
wnctimes.com
17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens
Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
Thonotosassa Man Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash Near State Fairgrounds
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Thonotosassa man has died after a crash that happened around 1:20 AM on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on US-301 at a high rate of speed on a Kawasaki motorcycle. Troopers say
Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps
HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
Memorial Service Announced For Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Lane
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – There will be a memorial service for Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Victory Church located at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there will be no public viewing
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office asking for public's help to track down beach vandals
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities want to know who vandalized Fort Island Gulf Beach. Along with spray painting several surfaces throughout the park the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4, the vandals also broke bathroom fixtures, causing extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
