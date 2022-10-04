ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
