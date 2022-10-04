ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
Publix evacuated amid bomb threat

Shoppers at a Publix store in Spring Hill were evacuated after a man announced that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shortly after 12:30 pm on Oct. 6 deputies responded to a call that a man wrapped in a blanket told associates at the Publix store at 4158 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to the caller, the man announced that the concealed bomb would explode in 10 minutes time.
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash

A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release. Sgt. Michael O’Brien with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the vice and narcotics unit searched a home on Patricia Place in the River Country Estates subdivision.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute

A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
Linemen's vehicles burglarized

Tampa Police officers have arrested a man after vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work were burglarized in a staging area. Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St. about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after security personnel detained a man they said was attempting to break into vehicles. The area is a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted linemen.
