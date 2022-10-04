Read full article on original website
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
Suspect identified in Tampa shooting that left 1 person dead: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have identified a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.
hernandosun.com
Publix evacuated amid bomb threat
Shoppers at a Publix store in Spring Hill were evacuated after a man announced that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shortly after 12:30 pm on Oct. 6 deputies responded to a call that a man wrapped in a blanket told associates at the Publix store at 4158 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to the caller, the man announced that the concealed bomb would explode in 10 minutes time.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office asking for public's help to track down beach vandals
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities want to know who vandalized Fort Island Gulf Beach. Along with spray painting several surfaces throughout the park the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4, the vandals also broke bathroom fixtures, causing extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
thegabber.com
(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash
A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps
HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.
wfla.com
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release. Sgt. Michael O’Brien with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the vice and narcotics unit searched a home on Patricia Place in the River Country Estates subdivision.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Thonotosassa Man Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash Near State Fairgrounds
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Thonotosassa man has died after a crash that happened around 1:20 AM on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on US-301 at a high rate of speed on a Kawasaki motorcycle. Troopers say
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
Police: Tarpon Springs High School student escapes attempted abduction; 2 men arrested
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after a high school girl in Tarpon Springs told police she was able to escape an attempted abduction on Wednesday morning. Jamichael Williams, 38, and Paul Warren, 65, were each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.
tampabeacon.com
Linemen's vehicles burglarized
Tampa Police officers have arrested a man after vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work were burglarized in a staging area. Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St. about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after security personnel detained a man they said was attempting to break into vehicles. The area is a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted linemen.
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
fox13news.com
Tampa police: Unidentified suspect randomly fired weapon into vehicle with homeless family sleeping inside
TAMPA, Fla. - A family of five – a father, pregnant mother, and three young children – were sleeping in their car in a Tampa parking lot, when shots were fired into their vehicle. Police said it appears to have been a random shooting. "Unfortunately we aren’t coming...
