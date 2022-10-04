Liberty University’s 100% online Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Christian Leadership – Digital Discipleship is designed to help students develop strategies for reaching new communities while strengthening their connection with their current flock. This degree can help them lead and manage church and ministry organizations. Additionally, the dissertation can facilitate taking the principles they learn and help them develop new materials to contribute to this growing field. Throughout this program, students can learn to understand and use innovative technology to help fulfill the Great Commission. The Ph.D. in Christian Leadership – Digital Discipleship is a great option for current ministry professionals who want to gain new strategies to strengthen and expand their Christian community. All courses are offered 100% online, so students can pursue their degree from the comfort of home without having to travel to take on-campus classes. Upon graduation, students can pursue roles such as online campus pastors, digital ministry leaders, church discipleship coordinators, communications liaisons, and director of digital ministries.

