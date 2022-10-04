Read full article on original website
Associate in Applied Science in Architectural Technology
The Associate in Applied Science in Architectural Technology from Nash Community College is an online architecture degree. This degree is designed for individuals who want an architecture program that prepares them for employment in architectural and engineering offices and that can also be used as a foundation to continue studies in a bachelor’s degree program at a four-year institution. You will gain a fundamental understanding of site planning and specification writing. The architecture degree curriculum trains students to use AutoCAD, Revit, and 3dsMax to:
Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Leadership / Digital Discipleship
Liberty University’s 100% online Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Christian Leadership – Digital Discipleship is designed to help students develop strategies for reaching new communities while strengthening their connection with their current flock. This degree can help them lead and manage church and ministry organizations. Additionally, the dissertation can facilitate taking the principles they learn and help them develop new materials to contribute to this growing field. Throughout this program, students can learn to understand and use innovative technology to help fulfill the Great Commission. The Ph.D. in Christian Leadership – Digital Discipleship is a great option for current ministry professionals who want to gain new strategies to strengthen and expand their Christian community. All courses are offered 100% online, so students can pursue their degree from the comfort of home without having to travel to take on-campus classes. Upon graduation, students can pursue roles such as online campus pastors, digital ministry leaders, church discipleship coordinators, communications liaisons, and director of digital ministries.
Bachelor of Science in Behavioral & Health Services
This online BS in Behavioral & Health Services prepares students for careers supporting individuals, families and their communities. Through the management of mental health and other health issues, you can make a difference to a lot of people when you grasp the knowledge that lies within this degree. At Jefferson, this online psychology degree provides a curriculum of general education courses as well as concentrated study in:
Master of Business Administration / Business Intelligence & Analytics
Advance your business career with the Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Business Intelligence & Analytics. This online business analytics degree covers such topics as:. Marketing Analytics. Supply Chain Analytics. Social Network Analytics. Risk Management. Designed for both the traditional and non-traditional student, this degree focuses on society’s...
Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Art Therapy
Earn a degree in Pre-Art Therapy online through the Lindenwood University Bachelor of Arts program. This program will not only encompass foundational studies in art and design, but psychology coursework and professional internships as well. Studies for this online art and design degree may include but are not limited to:
Master of Science in Management
Gain the interdisciplinary skills you need to manage people and processes with Ohio University’s flexible online Master of Science in Management (MSM). Skilled leaders produce more productive teams, higher quality work and better business outcomes overall, which is why our program delivers people leadership expertise for the future of business.
Find out more about Doctor of Design
Become a leading designer in your field, with this online Doctorate of Design from NC State. You’ll learn the latest in applied design and innovation, building your transformative expertise through research. All of the curriculum in this program is available online, however students are expected to attend a week-long workshop that is held on the Raleigh campus each semester. This online DDes follows a sequential curriculum intended to nurture original research in your area of expertise or a combination of areas, with coursework such as:
Master of Business Administration / Healthcare Management
Specialize in Healthcare Management online with this online MBA. Take advantage of multiple start dates per year, and transfer credits from a business undergraduate degree to fast-track this program. Designed for those seeking to become professional administrators, this online healthcare administration degree covers subjects including but not limited to:. Financial...
Online Nursing Informatics Programs – A Review of the Top 8
Are you a college student interested in a dynamic healthcare career? Do you love analytics and data? If yes, there is nothing better for you than attending an online nursing informatics program to jump-start your career. This career path offers students an excellent opportunity to serve humanity. To begin with,...
Social Work Associate Degree Online – The Top Programs
Social work is an important field. Through social work, charitable organizations can provide their resources to needful individuals. Social workers and their skills also allow nonprofit organizations to accomplish their goals. But not just anyone can become a social worker. Most social workers must have an associate degree before earning entry-level positions. This article will explain the best social work associate degrees online and what you should look for in a social work associate degree in det.
Online Master’s Degree in Human Services – The Top Programs
Without argument, an online master’s degree in human service is for individuals with kind and empathic personalities. As a job seeker, obtaining a master’s provides the credentials for leadership and other administrative positions. In addition, it provides them with the advanced education needed to make a difference in their locality and beyond. Human services specialists work to enhance the quality of life of a diverse range of cultures.
Behavioral Psychology Degree Online – BS, MS, & PhD Programs
The way people act is commonly known as their behavior, and it is directly linked to their personality. In short, scientists have been studying human behavior for hundreds of years. But this interest is rising due to increasing employment opportunities, promising careers, good salary packages, and much more. Many institutes worldwide have introduced new behavioral psychology degree online programs.
