Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Cardano Now Offers New Kind of Lending and Borrowing, Already Live on Testnet
Cardano-based Liqwid Labs has recently shared an exciting announcement on the newly developed peer-2-pool lending and borrowing solution. The new feature is already live on Cardano's preview testnet. The new solution utilizes the custom-built Liqwid Smart Contract that ensures custody, escrow and settlement between suppliers and borrowers. The collateral asset...
Ultron Foundation Earns Its Place On Future Blockchain Summit In Dubai Among Fastest Growing Layer 1’s
The Ultron Foundation, one of the fastest-growing Layer 1 networks, will be presented at the upcoming Dubai crypto conference organized by the Future Blockchain Summit, where the team will answer user questions and set itself among industry-leading projects and companies. The team is getting ready to take summit participants on...
Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries
Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
U.Today Partners with Top Japanese Crypto Media Outlet CoinPost
Veteran cryptocurrency media company U.Today, one of the most popular independent portals on fintech and blockchain, shares the details of its latest partnership. U.Today has scored partnership with CoinPost: Details. According to the official statement shared by the two teams, top-tier blockchain media outlet CoinPost is now a partner of...
Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details
QNT Cryptocurrency Up 80% During Fall, Here's Why It Is Not Limit
3.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Exchanges This Week as SHIB Game Soars to Top 20 in App Store
Cardano Performance Changed Significantly After Vasil Hard Fork, Here Are Detailed Insights
Two weeks after the Vasil hard fork, the biggest event in Cardano's life to date, it could be argued that the update has had a rather positive effect on the blockchain performance, and detailed insights confirm this. A glance through the overview section of the Cardano Fans Stake Pool page...
Here's Why Casper (CSPR) Is Most Profitable Cryptocurrency of Week
BSC Hack: Here's Main Factor Why BNB Price Remains Almost Unaffected, Per CZ
XRP Records Highest Network Growth for First Time in Three Months
Cardano Among Top Three Actively Developed Assets as Vasil Monitoring Continues
Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson
The co-founder and the executive chairman of Ripple, Chris Larsen, stated why he admires the creation of Cardano despite the small dispute the developer had with the XRP community shortly after giving an interview. In his most recent speech, Charles Hoskinson was asked to give his opinion on the most...
Cardano Distributed 16,164 ADA to 217 in Only One Transaction, Here's How
Founder of Cardano and IOG, mathematician and crypto billionaire Charles Hoskinson, has shared a screenshot of a successful major transaction made via Cardano's extended UTXO model. He boasted that 16,164 ADA tokens were distributed to 217 holders in a single transaction. The fee for it was as little as 0.78173...
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 9
Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market
San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has posted a job opening for a full-stack engineer. Ripple’s new hire will be part of the company’s design and marketing team, managing the company’s websites. That person will be responsible for guiding technology decisions and implementing different strategies. The job opening...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
Bitcoin's Real Value Is Far Below Current Spot Price, Here's Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Pivotal Moment: Crypto Market Review, October 7
