u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
u.today

Cardano Now Offers New Kind of Lending and Borrowing, Already Live on Testnet

Cardano-based Liqwid Labs has recently shared an exciting announcement on the newly developed peer-2-pool lending and borrowing solution. The new feature is already live on Cardano's preview testnet. The new solution utilizes the custom-built Liqwid Smart Contract that ensures custody, escrow and settlement between suppliers and borrowers. The collateral asset...
u.today

Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries

Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
u.today

U.Today Partners with Top Japanese Crypto Media Outlet CoinPost

Veteran cryptocurrency media company U.Today, one of the most popular independent portals on fintech and blockchain, shares the details of its latest partnership. U.Today has scored partnership with CoinPost: Details. According to the official statement shared by the two teams, top-tier blockchain media outlet CoinPost is now a partner of...
u.today

Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

QNT Cryptocurrency Up 80% During Fall, Here's Why It Is Not Limit

u.today

Here's Why Casper (CSPR) Is Most Profitable Cryptocurrency of Week

u.today

BSC Hack: Here's Main Factor Why BNB Price Remains Almost Unaffected, Per CZ

u.today

XRP Records Highest Network Growth for First Time in Three Months

u.today

Cardano Among Top Three Actively Developed Assets as Vasil Monitoring Continues

u.today

Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson

The co-founder and the executive chairman of Ripple, Chris Larsen, stated why he admires the creation of Cardano despite the small dispute the developer had with the XRP community shortly after giving an interview. In his most recent speech, Charles Hoskinson was asked to give his opinion on the most...
u.today

Cardano Distributed 16,164 ADA to 217 in Only One Transaction, Here's How

Founder of Cardano and IOG, mathematician and crypto billionaire Charles Hoskinson, has shared a screenshot of a successful major transaction made via Cardano's extended UTXO model. He boasted that 16,164 ADA tokens were distributed to 217 holders in a single transaction. The fee for it was as little as 0.78173...
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 9

u.today

Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market

San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has posted a job opening for a full-stack engineer. Ripple’s new hire will be part of the company’s design and marketing team, managing the company’s websites. That person will be responsible for guiding technology decisions and implementing different strategies. The job opening...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9

u.today

Bitcoin's Real Value Is Far Below Current Spot Price, Here's Why

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Pivotal Moment: Crypto Market Review, October 7

