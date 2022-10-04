ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online registration open for IRE and APEX

Online registration is now open for the APEX aerial platform Exhibition and the International Rental Exhibition (IRE) in Maastricht, The Netherlands on 6 to 8 June 2023. More than 200 suppliers of compact construction equipment, aerial platforms and rental IT solutions will showcase the latest battery powered equipment and tools, as well as digital technologies – such as telematics and software - that will help rental companies and contractors become sustainable and efficient.
