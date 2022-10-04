Read full article on original website
Pilot ‘draws’ world’s largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth over England
LONDON — Amal Larhlid flew more than 250 miles in her Piper PA-28 to create a flight path in the outline of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Larhlid flew over two hours over England on Thursday to complete the portrait, which will be used to raise money for Hospice UK.
Online registration open for IRE and APEX
Online registration is now open for the APEX aerial platform Exhibition and the International Rental Exhibition (IRE) in Maastricht, The Netherlands on 6 to 8 June 2023. More than 200 suppliers of compact construction equipment, aerial platforms and rental IT solutions will showcase the latest battery powered equipment and tools, as well as digital technologies – such as telematics and software - that will help rental companies and contractors become sustainable and efficient.
